Abilene area teens now have their own space on the third floor of the Abilene Public Library known as the Teens and Technology Department.
Volunteers gathered at the library after closing time Saturday to move books and furniture to create the new space. Movers included the library’s Teen Advisory Group, members of the Abilene High School National Honor Society, the library board and Friends of the Library members, Abilene Forward members and some library staff.
Geared to middle and high school aged students, the Teens and Technology Department will offer programming for teens, meeting and study space and more.
“The library board wanted to get youth more involved,” explained Kat McKee, who has been spearheading the creation of the Teens and Technology Department.
McKee previously worked in two school libraries and is currently working on a masters degree in library science at Emporia State University.
The Abilene library has long had a strong children’s program. However, as youth reach middle and high school age, interest in the library tapers off. Board and staff members felt something needed to be done to reinterest that age group.
Another concern has been better utilization of library space, said Library Director Wendy Moulton.
“We feel like the third floor has been underutilized since the renovation,” Moulton said.
“Some people don’t even know we have a third floor,” McKee added.
After Moulton asked McKee to figure out a way to get youth more involved, McKee said she first had to think about it and then did some research.
That research included attending the Kansas Library Association conference and going to every session she could find that involved youth adult topics.
“I actually met a gal there whose library was named small library of the year for Kansas and she had a great youth program,” McKee said. “That program started in the school, then the school wanted out for some reason and the library took it over. They have a great group.”
TAG
McKee took some of those ideas then sent out a “feeler” to Abilene students.
“I asked them: What would you like to see if you could have anything you want? Gaming computers, hangout space? Then we formed TAG, the Teen Advisory Group.”
The group has been involved in planning the new department, deciding what teens would like to see, helping with programming, choosing furniture and determining the color scheme. They used the AHS colors of orange, brown and white.
“They wanted to stay with the Cowboy theme,” McKee said.
TAG member Nathaniel Tompkins, a junior at Abilene High School and circulation assistant at the library, said he thinks the new area will be great for teens to have a place to “go and be constructive.”
“There’s been a lot of preparing for moving and the logistics of how it will work out,” he said.
The TAG team includes a number of AHS students, but also some seventh and eighth graders and meets at 4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month on the third floor of the library.
Currently, the Teen and Tech area is using furniture the library already had available, but plans are to have modernistic orange chairs, tables with tops that can serve as whiteboards, study carrels and DIRTT (moveable clear) walls.
“The TAG group was very interested in having study space. They were more interested in having study carrels and a place where you can manipulate the walls so you could have a small space if you were tutoring that would be quiet,” McKee said.
“A lot of them tutor at school, but they can’t tutor at school after 3 p.m.,” she explained. “We’re hoping to provide them with some tutoring services. The kids have helped us with the design and we hope we’re meeting the needs of the community.”
In recent years, Abilene has lost some of its youth organizations. McKee said the Kids Council has disbanded and The Place, a privately owned teen center, closed in 2019 after 16 years serving Abilene youth.
“Not only will we have space for youth, but we’ll also hopefully have some programs where they will learn to give back to the community, learn how they can be entrepreneurs and develop a real sense of community and community involvement,” McKee said.
And if they do leave Abilene to pursue higher education or career goals, they might come back someday — just like the people currently being featured in the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle’s Welcome Back edition, McKee said.
McKee will provide high school programming and library aide Diane Landers will handle the middle school age group. Landers already has been providing programming twice a month to students participating in the After School Program at Abilene Middle School. Although many in Abilene know Landers as a retired real estate agent, her background is in elementary education. She also has had extensive involvement in community service and different organizations in Dickinson County.
“I think having some programs addressing entrepreneurism would be great,” Landers said.
Once the new section gets established, McKee hopes to bring in guest speakers to speak on topics that are not addressed in school.
While the new department is for older youth, the children’s library for elementary and preschool aged children will remain in its current location under the direction of Sheryl Davidson, the director of youth services. McKee said Davidson oversees the entire youth program (elementary, middle and high school) under the auspices of director Moulton.
Also to allay any concerns, library staff is supervising the third floor. A circulation desk is now in place upstairs.
Computers, books moved
With the creation of the teen department on the third floor, some books and other items now have new homes.
The computers that were on the main floor are now on the third floor, although one is still on the main level for patrons who might need something printed, Moulton said.
Kansas history books were moved into the old Carnegie portion of the library and yearbooks are in the Malott room, McKee said.
Adult books are still on the main floor and children’s books remain in the basement along with a newly-created young teen books area in the old Carnegie section. Young adult books are on the third floor. Music CDs are now on the main floor.
The biographies that were on the third floor are now on the main level. “Hopefully, they will be utilized more,” Landers said.
All floors of the library are handicap accessible via an elevator.
Funding
Moulton said the library is using furniture and other items it already has to create the teen space for now, but organizers hope to use some money from the library’s endowment fund to buy needed items. They also have applied for a grant with the Community Foundation of Dickinson County and are looking at other community grants or help from organizations interested in helping.
Moulton said the estimated cost for furniture and other items is $54,000, which does not include the cost for the DIRTT walls.
“We would need to have somebody come in and give us an estimate on the DIRTT walls,” Moulton said. “That’s the biggest expense.”
The clear walls are important so there are no hiding spaces, but also it provides a means to create separate spaces for programming.
“They can also be taken out and the whole space could be opened up for some type of community event,” McKee said.
Other uses
During times when the teens are in school or during the summer, the third floor could be utilized as an alternate meeting space for organizations, Moulton said.
She is pleased with plans for the new space and said it’s something staff has worked really hard on.
“I think it’s something that’s really going to be a positive thing for the Abilene community,” she said. “And we’re doing this with a lot of input from people who the space is for. It’s not grownups deciding what we want to do with it. We’re getting input from young people who want to use the space.”
Tompkins said that as a TAG member, he enjoyed helping pick out the furniture and colors.
Any group or organization interested in learning more about the plans regarding the Teen and Tech department or other function is welcome to call Moulton. The library’s phone number is (785) 263-3082.
Located at 209 NW 4th, library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
