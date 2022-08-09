The opening night of the Central Kansas Free Fair featured the Team Competition, in which ten teams competed for the $4000 first place prize money. Nebraska drivers, Shad Turner, and Josh Turner, outlasted Justin Klein, and Adam Klein in the feature event to finish as first place champions.
The 24 car compact class division, seen first time driver Connor Sloane of Abilene win first place by outlasting Dion Priddy of Lindsborg for the $1000 prize.
The action packed 80’s and newer full sized class featured 27 cars in a winner take all heat, in which
local Abilene High School student Zach Miller outlasted Cooper Wildey for the $1000 prize.
Heat 1 :Shad Turner & Josh Turner defeat Kevin Harrington & Brandon Kado
Heat 2: Brendon Alvarez & Nick Clark defeat Trey Gismore & Tommy Markley
Heat 3: Jacob Hawk & Slade Markley defeat Dylen Dittmer & Denton Dittmer
Heat 4: Blaise Lehman & Jerome Cruthers defeat Billy Grismore & Joe Hoffer
Heat 5: Justin Klein & Adam Klein defeat Jamey Mellies & Dawson Dittmer
Consolation winner: Jeremy Mellies & Dawson Dittmer
Mad Dog Winner (Automatic Pass to Feature): Dylen Dittmer & Denton Dittmer
Feature Event Final Results
1st. Shad Turner & Josh Turner $4000
2nd. Justin Klein & Adam Klein. $ 2000
3rd. Blaise Lehman & Jerome Cruthers. $1000
4th. Dylen Dittmer & Denton Dittmer. $500
5th. Brendon Alvarez &. Nick Clark. $ 300
6th. Jacob Hawk &. Slade Markley. $ 200
80’s Newer / Full Size Results:
4th. Hunter Picking. $200
Mad Dog Winner (Aggressive Driver):
1st. Connor Sloane. $1000
Mad Dog Winner ( Aggressive Driver):
