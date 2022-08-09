The opening night of the Central Kansas Free Fair featured the Team Competition, in which ten teams competed for the $4000 first place prize money. Nebraska drivers, Shad Turner, and Josh Turner, outlasted Justin Klein, and Adam Klein in the feature event to finish as first place champions.

The 24 car compact class division, seen first time driver Connor Sloane of Abilene win first place by outlasting Dion Priddy of Lindsborg for the $1000 prize.

 

