It’s tax season again and the filing deadline to submit 2022 tax returns, or an extension to file and pay tax owed, is Tuesday, April 18, for most taxpayers.
Help in filling out tax returns is available to some taxpayers in Dickinson County.
VITA
Individuals and families who make $60,000 or less a year are eligible for free help in preparing their taxes through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. In Dickinson County VITA is coordinated through the Kansas State University Extension office, 712 S. Buckeye Ave.
Renae Riedy, Family Resource Management and Wellness extension agent, said the site is open through April 7.
Tax payers with small business incomes may also be eligible depending on what tax forms they need to file, Riedy said. Businesses, including farms, that must file a schedule F are not eligible for this service.
“We’ve done people who have little side hustles, little side businesses,” Riedy said. “Or if they were self employed and it was something small. But it has to be less than the $60,000 and it has to be fairly simplistic.”
The scope of what they are allowed to do is based on IRS rules. The service is provided by volunteers but extension office staff go through some of the training as well, although they are not trained preparers.
The extension office is also a drop-off site. A taxpayer taking advantage of the service can receive a checklist of what the preparers will need at the extension office or they can have one mailed to them by calling 785-263-2001. They will then drop off the necessary documents needed to complete the tax forms either in person during business hours or in the drop box outside the office.
Per IRS rules after a preparer completes the tax forms, a second certified preparer has to review the entire thing. After the review, an appointment is made with the taxpayer to go over everything and help them get it filed.
“Our goal is to get it turned around in a week,” Riedy said.
Homestead filing
Staff at the Dickinson County Clerk’s office will assist people in filing for a Homestead Refund.
The Homestead Refund is a rebate program for property taxes paid by homeowners. The refund is based on a portion of the property tax paid on a Kansas resident’s home. The maximum refund is $700.
To qualify a person must be a Kansas resident and have lived in the state for the entire year. Their total household cannot exceed $37,750. Additionally they must meet one of the following requirements:
• Age 55 or older for the entire year
• Have a dependent child under 18 years old that lived with the person for the entire year
• Be blind or totally disabled for the entire year
• Be a disabled veteran who was honorably discharged from active duty and certified to have 50% or more permanent disability sustained through military action, due to an accident while on active duty or resulting from disease contracted while on active duty.
