Abilene native and City Commissioner Trevor Witt and Lydia Witt, Trevor’s wife, are working on bringing a taproom to Abilene. The liquor law enforced by Dickinson County, however, discourages alcohol-focused establishment from setting up shop anywhere in the county. The county has decided to place the liquor law on the Nov. 8 ballot to give the public an opportunity to remove it. While they plan to move forward with the taproom regardless of the outcome, the Witts will wait until after the election before making any decisions.

“It’s like a tasting room where you’re able to try different products and maybe explore and get past the typical drinks that you are used to… That’s what’s cool about these self-service taps,” Trevor Witt said. “So you have this wide selection. We’re thinking 20 to 30 beers. And not just beers, these systems can do wine, cocktails, anything that doesn’t have pulp.”

 

