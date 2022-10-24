Abilene native and City Commissioner Trevor Witt and Lydia Witt, Trevor’s wife, are working on bringing a taproom to Abilene. The liquor law enforced by Dickinson County, however, discourages alcohol-focused establishment from setting up shop anywhere in the county. The county has decided to place the liquor law on the Nov. 8 ballot to give the public an opportunity to remove it. While they plan to move forward with the taproom regardless of the outcome, the Witts will wait until after the election before making any decisions.
“It’s like a tasting room where you’re able to try different products and maybe explore and get past the typical drinks that you are used to… That’s what’s cool about these self-service taps,” Trevor Witt said. “So you have this wide selection. We’re thinking 20 to 30 beers. And not just beers, these systems can do wine, cocktails, anything that doesn’t have pulp.”
Ever since Trevor Witt and Lydia Witt moved back to Abilene, they’ve had several conversations about how Abilene needs some type of place for people to socialize in, Trevor Witt said. That idea was only talk until the beginning of this year, when the two decided to a put time and effort into developing plans for a taproom.
“I originally came at it wanting to support local Kansas breweries because we got great breweries across the state,” Trevor Witt said. “I wasn’t big on starting a brewery here because you have to pay a master brewer, is he going to make good product, I don’t know, and all that start up expense of all that brewer equipment.”
A reason a taproom is appealing as a business is because of the self-serving aspect, Trevor Witt said. In the structure they are currently envisioning, customers will place a monetary deposit on a card, which can be used to purchase craft beers, ciders, wine and whatever else from taps at the customer’s leisure.
“All the businesses here really struggle with staffing. We’ve seen that with restaurants, so how can we minimize staffing while preserving an experience,” he said. “The tap walls that I’ve gone to (like) Goolsby’s and been to some other ones that they’re really intuitive.”
The taproom structure also allows employees to track the status of customers whenever a customer attempts to place another deposit on their card, Trevor Witt said. The tap system Witt is currently considering is called PourMyBeer.
The taproom will not have a full kitchen to start out. Witt said the size and capabilities of the food service will be increased sometime after the taproom has opened, much like the progression Legacy Kansas has taken at the Brookville Hotel.
“The food will start out small, like horderves or charcuterie, stuff like, but it all will be fresh food. Probably not going to get your deep-fried frozen whatever,” Witt said.
While no location has been chosen, Trevor Witt said they want the taproom to be in the downtown area to contribute to toward the business and community there. The Witts are seriously considering 303 N. Broadway Street as the location, which used to be the location of the Reflector-Chronicle.
For the social aspect, Witt said the plan currently is to place lawn-type games, such as corn hole and darts, and board games around the building.
Witt said a concern that has not been figured out yet is how to provide some type of transportation for intoxicated people. Abilene not having any third party taxi services leaves the burden on the business to find a solution.
One issue that Witt said is not a concern of theirs is available parking in the downtown area. After 5 p.m., the downtown area has several parking spots available.
“I’ve traveled all around this country, and you get used to having to walk a few blocks to get to where you want to eat or hang out,” Witt said. “(Abilene) has plenty of parking, especially the civic center parking lots. You park there, you can walk anywhere in downtown in five minutes.”
In March, somebody, whom Trevor Witt left anonymous, contacted him about a group of community members that are willing to become financial supporters of the project. Along with potential supporters, Witt said an advisory committee is guiding the project.
The deciding factor in the Witts’ proceeding with their ideal plans and having to make compromises is the county’s liquor law. The county requires a business to have at least 30 percent of its sales in food before it can sell liquor by the drink. A law like the counties, has been harmful to businesses around Kansas, Witt said.
“There’s an example of it in Hutchinson. Hutchinson still has this 30 percent food sales (law). They got a brewery down there where they had kind of an emergency where they needed to sell like $15,000 worth of food or else they were going to get shut down,” he said.
In July, Trevor Witt presented his argument for the liquor law to be lifted to the County Commission during one of their regular meetings. After his presentation and further discussion, the commissioners approved the law to be on the Nov. 8 election ballot for the public to vote whether they want the law removed.
The ballot question reads: “Shall sale of alcoholic liquor by the individual drink in Dickinson County be allowed in public places without a requirement that any portion of their gross receipts be from sales of food?”
Kansas has not ratified the 21st Amendment of the United States Constitution. Dickinson County is part of the 63 out of 105 counties in Kansas who have the liquor law in place.
“If Republic County can remove the 30 percent food sales, Dickinson County can too,” Witt said about Republic County voting to remove the same liquor law last year.
If the public votes no to keep the liquor law, Witt said there is enough community interest in a taproom for him and others involved to move forward. The business will have to have a full kitchen and food service when it opens, however, which will drive the start-up costs much higher.
Trevor Witt said thank you to all the community members who sent him positive messages about bringing a taproom to Abilene. If anyone has concerns of taproom being in the downtown area, Witt said he welcomes anyone to talk with him about it.
Witt said the business is still looking for managers for the business. To contact him about questions or inquiries, email him at trevor.d.witt@gmail.com.
