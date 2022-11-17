There is no shortage of Thanksgiving turkey and ham at local grocery stores.
As Thanksgiving is almost here — only a week away — West Plaza’s Country Mart and Zey’s Market are stocked with turkeys and hams.
At Country Mart, Chris West, store manager, said the store has six to seven pallets of turkeys in the back. The store will probably not sell out of turkeys this year. The store started advertising turkeys yesterday, so turkeys will begin to sell more quickly.
“We have plenty of hams too,” West said. “I know a lot of larger stores don’t have any turkeys over 12 pounds. A lot of them don’t have whole hams. We’ve go all that.”
Robert Zey’s, co-owner of Zey’s Market, said customers started buying turkeys earlier this month this year. Zey’s may run out this year.
“You never make money off of turkeys,” Zey said. “Its just kind of one of those deals.”
Inflation has risen the prices for both stores. At Country Mart, the normal retail price is higher this year at 1.29 per pound, but the store is selling them for below cost with discounts.
“If you spend $75 and use 6,000 points, you can get it for .88 cents per pound,” West said.
Zey’s Market is selling turkey’s at 1.09 per pound.
Zey’s Market is open normal hours on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and is closed the day of Thanksgiving. Country Mart is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
