During the Christmas season, children wish for their favorite items — dolls, toy trains, games — but Wild Heart Carriages Owner Paige Westfall wished for a different present.
She wanted a horse.
Growing up in the country, Westfall fell in love with horses, miniature donkeys, and ponies, but her family didn’t raise any on the farm.
“I was born with (love for horses),” Westfall said. “I loved horses from the get go. But, my grandpa was out in the country — and he had cattle and stuff — but he had a son that was killed (on) horseback when (he) was nine years old. So, he just got rid of the horses and everything was hired in. We never really rode horses unless it was like on vacation or something like that. I always loved them. I had the little Breyer horses which all my poor Barbie dolls had broken legs from pushing them on.”
After spending her childhood around grain elevators and cattle, Westfall decided to study park and resource management and recreation administration at Kansas State. Out of college, she started an internship with the City of Abilene’s Park and Recreation office. With the internship, she met her future husband while he was umpiring baseball games.
After their marriage, Westfall’s Christmas wish for a horse was answered by her husband who helped her start raising horses for competition.
“We did that at the local level for a couple years and then moved to the national level,” she said. “We didn’t stop ‘til 2013 or ‘14, something like that. We went all over, we went down to Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Denver to Mississippi to South Dakota, we went all over doing that.”
At home, they started slowly collecting pets.
Westfall beamed with happiness when she got her first miniature donkey for Christmas. In raising her miniature donkey, Westfall eventually grew bored and decided to train it for carriage rides, which turned into acquiring more animals for carriage work. Through a friendly Christmas favor to a local institution, Westfall spent her time riding people around in a wagon and she fell in love with the work.
“I fell in love with it and 3C Carriage, he and his family became my mentors and they were awesome about it,” Westfall said. “They send everything my way and it’s been a good connection and the timing was perfect.”
Through those moments and mentors, Westfall started Wild Heart Carriages and learned a valuable lesson when investing in carriage supplies — always go with the Amish.
“I’d rather buy Amish made stuff, you can get some carriages and stuff from other places, but they’re not going to be made as well as long as you do,” she said.
For 2021, Westfall took on the holiday season ready to work most weekends across Kansas. Even with heartbreak — the loss of a loved one — Westfall had her upbringing to keep pushing her to finish the work.
“I lost my mom and she was my last parent alive in July,” Westfall said. “This Christmas I really didn’t want to do carriage rides or really be around anybody, but I already committed so I had to.”
Westfall can call back to her parents’ work mentaily when she needs to push through the pain.
“If you don’t do what you say, you’re gonna get in trouble,” she said. “My mom and dad both were very hard workers.”
While pushing through the cold this year for the Dickinson County Historical Society during the Cowtown Christmas, Westfall found the spirit once again through song.
“At the Heritage Center, one of my last rides on Sunday, this little girl sat up front with me on the carriage and she started singing Christmas songs,” Westfall said. “She sang ‘Silent Night’ which was my very favorite Christmas carol ever and she made me cry. It just brought the spirit back because my mom was Mrs. Christmas, like, she loved Christmas.”
With the holiday season coming to an end this month, Westfall can’t wait to spend her time with her husband and son — plus six draft horses, five miniature donkeys, four quarter horses, two draft mules and a potbelly pig named Boo Radley. Westfall wanted to share some advice to those wanting to raise and train animals in the new year.
“I would say find one a person to mentor them and go out and spend some time with them and ask questions, what questions you have about it,” she said. “Then I would say, the internet and in books, read all that you can before you get involved there. Animals are a commitment…It’s a big commitment. It’s not it’s, it’s not something you need to go into lightly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.