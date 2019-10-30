“We gathered a lot of trash,” Interim City Manager Jane Foltz reported to the Abilene City Commission at the regular meeting Monday.
She said the Fall You Haul week last month resulted in 45.4 tons of trash being hauled off.
Cost to the city for processing including tipping fees at the Dickinson County Transfer Station and Blixt Construction for 5 tons of construction waste totaled $4,452.08.
Two 30-yard containers of metal were gathered and were sent to Salina Iron and Metal.
“It will be sold for unsorted scrap metal and we are waiting on that check,” she said.
In March the city was informed a free curbside cleanup program from a private firm was estimated at $15,000.
Trash amounts were not calculated at last year’s Make a Difference week, Foltz said. However, in 2017, the last year the city curbside cleanup was held, 52.8 tons was collected.
“We weren’t far from doing the curbside,” Foltz said.
Staff from the Public Works Department manned dumpsters at the former city landfill on South Cherry Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“It was contained behind gates. People were very respectful,” Foltz said.
She said the city had a total of 10 30-yard dumpsters of household trash that were hauled off.
Audio/video
Foltz said some improvements to the audio/video system have been made on the second floor of the Abilene Public Library where the city commission holds its regular meetings.
“It’s about complete,” she said.
New microphones, speakers, a projector and two television monitors have been installed.
“I hope the audience can hear better. I can hear a clearer tone when you all speak,” she said. “We have another week or so setting up programming.”
The commission approved a bid of $82,652 with Solid Rock Audio Video operated by Cory Frey in August.
The funds came from the special sales tax for the Abilene Public Library and Municipal Swimming Pool. That sales tax has expired.
The improvements are meant to eventually allow for the recording and replaying of meetings.
Eighth Street
All of the property to complete the expansion of Eighth Street from Washington Street to Van Buren has been acquired.
The Abilene City Commission voted 5-0 for the easement and property on three parcels Monday.
“They are the last acquisitions we require,” said City Attorney Aaron Martin of the project.
The extension of the street is part of a package the commission approved to connect Abilene’s Land Pride on Eighth Street to the new Abilene West, the former Alco warehouse.
Foltz said the applications for bids are expected to go out on Nov. 22 and be due on Dec. 19. The city commission will review them at the Jan. 13 meeting.
Construction should start in early March.
Those acquisitions include:
• Agreement with Cody Berger for acquisition of right-of-way in connection with the Eighth Street Improvement Project for $8,619;
•Agreement with GPI Interim, Inc. (Vacu Blast) for acquisition of right-of-way, drainage easement, and temporary construction easement in connection with the Eighth Street Improvement Project for $3,885.97;
• Agreement with Neil and Jill Phalen for acquisition of right-of-way, and temporary construction easement in connection with the Eighth Street Improvement Project at 805 N. Van Buren Street for $150,000.
Aaron said the city will be responsible for the demolition of the building on Van Buren.
The city voted 4 p.m. Dec. 9 as a hearing date for show cause that property at 404 Cottage Avenue should be condemned and ordered to be repaired or demolished.
City Hall
Renovation of City Hall continues, Foltz said.
The building will be getting new doors and a new sign should be arriving soon.
“It will say City of Abilene Eisenhower Municipal Building,” she said. “It will go where the current city of Abilene sign is.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
