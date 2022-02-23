For many people, a haircut gives people a feeling of lightness and free freeling and for many fleece animals, they can’t wait for their haircuts.
Kansas shearer, Keith Delana, could compare an animal waiting to be sheared like a child waiting for their haircut — a little bit of fear, but ready for the snipping.
“I always tell a story because where I come from at one time I had 100 alpacas in my home,” Delana said. “I was shearing my own 100 and several hundreds for other people. Once they get used to shearing, they actually love the feeling afterward. I used to have a black male (alpaca) and he was as gentle as could be. When he’d see the shearing table by the spring of the year…He would lean against the table saying, `please give me a haircut.’”
Delana started shearing 20 years ago and finds at 60-years-old he is one of the younger shearers in his area. While he lives near Ottawa, he drives out every May until June to other counties including Dickinson County to help Kansas farmers shear their animals.
Types of shearing
Delana defines two different types of shearing for animals, like goats, alpacas and sheep — ground shearing and table shearing. In ground shearing, a team surrounds the animal on the ground and quickly shears the fleece which is bagged before separating the pieces. Delana practices table shearing which means he lifts the animals up and on his own or with a helper he shaves off the fleece. With the fibers on the table, the owner can sort through the fleece quicker before bagging up for garbage or processing into fiber materials.
“I have a table that actually tilts, pivots and does everything and we’re not down on our knees crawling around the ground,” Delana said. “We’re actually separating right on the table into different grades as we go. When we’re on a good roll, we’re taking 15 to 20 minutes an hour, anytime I’m averaging three an hour, I’m happy.”
For those harvesting the fleece for production, Delana suggests using the noodling method while taking the fleece blankets off the table. A person would use a roll of paper, like a newspaper, to wrap up the fiber, so no hooking happens in the blankets.
“The fiber never touches, there’s no sides that ever touch each other because when you get the cut side and the cut side, they will actually hook to each other and it creates more of a headache in the process of it and you get more waste,” Delana said.
Becoming a shearer
At age 60, Delana nonetheless calls himself one of the younger shearers still out in this area. In his time he has noticed a need for future shearers. Delana has seen a lot of shearers come from Australia or New Zealand and when the pandemic hit it affected farms across the Midwest.
“I’ve literally taught a couple people at least to get their animals clean for the year and they got their animals cool,” Delana said. “I’ve taken a couple people in other parts of the country and we literally on FaceTime or video chat of some sort, walk them through shearing and setting up their clippers and stuff to get it down because the shearers just weren’t coming through.”
His biggest advice for anyone wanting to learn is to reach out and shadow a shearer. Delana himself learned by observing and practicing with a seasoned shearer.
“Get a hold of the alpaca farms and get involved with the shearer,” Delana said. “Most shearers are going to be like me ‘you want that? You want to learn?’ We’ll teach you.”
