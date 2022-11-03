MHS walking trail

This graphic shows plans for a walking trail at MHS. The hospital has been making progress on the project.

The Memorial Hospital is making further progress on a walking trail its installing for the community. The walking trail is located just off the side of the parking lot. It features a wide range to walk, lights that will shine bright for those nighttime walkers, and benches, and they plan to add more to the area. They just received a $10,000 grant from the Dickinson County Community Foundation.

Jonee Crump is the new Foundation Manager for Memorial Health Systems. She took over in September. 

 

