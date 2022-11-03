The Memorial Hospital is making further progress on a walking trail its installing for the community. The walking trail is located just off the side of the parking lot. It features a wide range to walk, lights that will shine bright for those nighttime walkers, and benches, and they plan to add more to the area. They just received a $10,000 grant from the Dickinson County Community Foundation.
Jonee Crump is the new Foundation Manager for Memorial Health Systems. She took over in September.
Haley Jones is the Marketing Director, and they work side-by-side on this project.
“Haley wrote the grant,” Crump said. “She had that already prepared for when I was coming in. She had already taken grant writing classes and has helped me with a lot of this project.”
“Jonee will be taking the lead for all Foundation projects,” Jones said. “Me being in marketing allows me to be her right-hand woman throughout our ventures.”
As of right now, the project they’re working on together is the Memorial View Park & Walking Trail.
“The trail opened in April 2021 to the public, and at that time, it was just a trail, and it pretty much is still just a trail,” Jones said.
Crump believes that COVID prevented them from getting as much work as they wanted to be done.
“I feel like the pandemic put things on hold for just a bit, and the original plans are still being adjusted. They are some things that we wanted, but we realized we might have to wait a little longer to get them due to the increase in the costs of equipment and work that we need,” Crump said.
An advantage to having the trail built is not only that it is free of use to the public, but also its versatility.
“It’s not just a walking trail, we plan for it to be more like a park,” Jones said.
“There’s nothing on this side of town without having to cross Buckeye, or 14th Street as far as a safe place to walk, where kids can also play,” Crump said.
Jones also views the trail as beneficial for other businesses around the area.
“There are enough businesses in this area too that if one of their employees wanted to go for a walk on their lunch break, or even to just get out of their office to relax, they reset their mind for the day at hand,” Jones said.
They also plan to add a playground for kids, in the hopes it will make long, difficult hospital visits more bearable.
“If people are visiting a patient in our care with their kids, it benefits them by being able to let their children blow off some steam and use up all of their energy,” Crump said.
She also said the trail could be beneficial to the residents and families that are visiting Village Manor.
“With the proximity to Village Manor, if one of the residents wanted to come here with their grandkids and watch them play, or just hang out with them outside of Village Manor,” Crump said.
The Memorial View Park and Walking Trial will be pet-friendly as well.
“I brought our dog over, and we’ve walked around the trail, and she enjoys the site very much,” Crump said.
There are plans to install a dog-watering station for people who want to walk their dogs on the trail.
There are pet-waste stations which Jones said are extremely beneficial to the trail.
“Once the trail was up, and people were walking with their pets, we didn’t have any trashcans or pet-waste stations up yet, so there was a lot of littering going on, as well as animal waste being left on the trail,” Jones said.
The trail/park has 12 lights installed around the site. They illuminate the trail, which makes the location safer. Jones shed some light on the detail that went into acquiring them.
“We installed seven lights at first, then the maintenance crew came by and said it would be nice to get seven more, and we couldn’t get that many, so we were only able to get five, sue to our funds,” Jones said.
The most daunting task for this project has been getting the trees cleared out so they can start working on the trail.
“Those trees had been overgrown for decades,” Crump said. They are also trying to find a way to be able to access the trail from Brady Street. All donations are welcome. If someone wishes to donate to the cause, they can contact Crump at the Memorial Hospital for further details.
