In the place of Taco Grande at 200 S. Buckeye Ave. now stands the Original Grande, open and ready for business. While the restaurant is open, the pandemic has delayed physical and menu renovations to the new restaurant and for The Farmhouse Restaurant that JRI Hospitality has planned.
“Projects in Abilene, Salina and Solomon are near and dear to me, to focus on keeping business local in the community and giving back to those communities that we operate,” founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality Jason Ingermanson said.
For the menu, Ingermanson said the Original Grande menu contains similarities to the Taco Grande menu, but the food itself differs based on the ingredient preparation of the restaurant that harkens back to how Mexican food was made in past decades.
“The Original Grande is to represent the original way that fast food taco places did things in the past from a fresh ingredient standpoint, prepared daily in-house,” Ingermanson said.
According to the design concept from JRI, the 40-year-old building will receive renovations inside and outside to give it a “fresh look,” Ingermanson said. An outside eating area, a grab-and-go section and a sauce bar, along with signs and new furniture, will be added. Ingermanson said construction hopefully will start in July and end after around 90 days. JRI’s first Original Grande restaurant in Salina shows the vision and aesthetic of the restaurant.
“We had a certain timeframe for the renovations to be completed, menu-wise and sign-wise (for The Original Grande). It just didn’t time out for the contractors to get the building, the parking lot and all those renovations done previous to that, so that’s why it’s looking a bit out of order in regards to how that transition is happening,” said Ingermanson.
As for The Farmhouse Restaurant renovations, Ingermanson said construction is aimed to begin Nov. 1. Part of the construction will be for adding a new outdoor patio eating area. Ingermanson also said the menu will contain 65 percent farm-to-table meals.
“We want the integrity of the history of the building, the connection to Eisenhower and Abilene and all those things We’re creating a design to keep what is already there to really up the infrastructure to today’s time since it’s a really old house and restaurant, but also to honor and respect the history as well and be able to incorporate all those things back into our design,” Ingermanson said.
