The Eisenhower Presidential Library’s “Symphony at Sunset” concert has been cancelled again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Eisenhower Foundation and Salina Symphony announced the cancellation Friday.
Officials with each organization agree that current circumstances do not allow for such an event due to concerns from the pandemic and current guidance from federal officials, according to a news release from the presidential library.
The 2021 event had been scheduled for June 5. The 2020 event also was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with sadness we announce this cancellation,” said Dawn Hammatt, Eisenhower Presidential Library director. “With an outdoor event of this magnitude we are not equipped to maintain safe social distancing protocols. While we had hoped to hold this special concert, concern for the welfare of all makes such gatherings unfeasible.”
As part of the National Archives, the Eisenhower Presidential Library is bound by federal regulations regarding the pandemic, the news release states.
“Symphony at Sunset is a beloved event for our musicians and patrons, and we are deeply disappointed to be unable to perform this year’s concert,” said Adrienne Allen, Salina Symphony executive director. “We very much look forward to resuming the Symphony at Sunset tradition on June 4, 2022.”
The news release notes that the Eisenhower facility is committed to the health and safety of visitors and staff and continues to work closely with public health officials and counterpart agencies to monitor and respond to the evolving conditions and CDC guidelines.
Check the website
The Eisenhower Presidential Library staff asks people to check its website for details about future events. Learn more about the Federal Government’s COVID-19 response online.
Also, while facilities remain closed to the public, the Eisenhower Presidential Library continues to provide extensive online/virtual resources. Check out virtual tours, view online exhibits, and join virtual public programs.
