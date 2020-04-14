All public events at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum have been canceled through the month of June.
This also includes the Symphony at Sunset Annual D-Day Commemoration Concert slated for June 6.
“We deeply regret having to cancel this year’s concert. We look forward to this event each year. However, the safety of the community is paramount. We are making efforts to either reschedule or move programs into a virtual capacity where possible. Unfortunately, the symphony concert does not lend itself to either of those options,” said library Director Dawn Hammatt in a statement.
The National Archives and Records Administration is committed to protecting the health and safety of visitors, customers, and employees during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Exhibit and research facilities are closed to the public until further notice. The library staff is making every effort to continue providing essential services whenever possible, using online and remote capabilities.
Symphony at Sunset had been performed by the Salina Symphony which also announced postponement of their Rodgers and Hammerstein concert until Oct. 4.
“Until we can share music together again, patrons and community members are invited to follow the Salina Symphony Facebook page for day-brightening musical offerings from orchestra members,” the Symphony announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.