The Symphony at Sunset Annual D-Day Commemoration Concert returns to the campus grounds at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum on Saturday, June 4. Several programs are scheduled leading up to the D-Day commemorative concert including the WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium.
Admission to the concert and museum is free all day. Concert activities begin at 4 p.m. with Salina-based band Everyday Lights performing at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 1st Infantry Division Band at 7 p.m., and the Salina Symphony takes the stage just as the sun sets around 8:30 p.m. Food and beverage vendors open at 4 p.m. No weapons or outside alcohol are permitted on federal property. Small, soft-sided coolers are allowed, however all bags are subject to inspection. Remember to dress for the elements and bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray!
Guests are invited to arrive early and make time to visit the temporary exhibit Drawn to Combat: Bill Mauldin & the Art of War. This traveling exhibit from Pritzker Military Museum & Library debuts in Abilene on June 4 and runs through November 27. This retrospective of work by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist, Bill Mauldin, about our nation’s time of war, civil rights, and social justice is an absolute must-see.
Additional details for any of the programs including the WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium, Symphony at Sunset, and the Drawn to Combat exhibit can be found on the eisenhowerlibrary.gov website.
