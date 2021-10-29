The signs warning customers about lack of inventory taped onto shelves in supermarkets, drive-thrus and even pop up messages on retail websites, a sign of the new pandemic norm with supply chain issues hitting all industries and countries.
While big corporations try to get orders to retail stores, local businesses are trying to cope with frequent, unpredictable changes happening behind the delivery truck.
“All of our fluids are 100% American made, but the bottles come from China, the printer ink that goes on the paper comes from China,” Manager at Abilene Vape & CBD Megan Carolan said.
Carolan spends her time trying to make sure the store is stocked for customers, but still deals with unknown shipping times and halt of some needed materials.
Currently in China, the port terminals were temporarily shuttered due to the government’s Covid-19 zero-tolerance policy, which created a gap in the international supply chain.
“We prepare every year and December for the Chinese New Year, which is a period of time that China is shut down,” Carolan said. “The Chinese don’t do any shipping for two weeks..it normally takes us about six weeks to two months to catch back up.”
“It’s been like the Chinese New Year for the last two years,” Carolan added.
While waiting for materials from China and other countries, retailers also must deal with the employee shortage hitting the United States side of the supply chain.
On the book selling side, Rivendell Bookstore Manager Lisa Smegal reports of a paper shortage affecting the book publishing industry, but the supply chain gap gets worse moving on to transportation.
“Things are getting worse, like the main distributor that we order from, they’re seeing shortage with employees apparently,” Smegal said. “So, it’s taking longer shipping times for things to get to us and everything.”
According to the United States Labor Department, the department reported in July that the warehouse industry had a record 490,000 job openings and the trucking industry saw a shortage of over 80,000 drivers.
On the food side, Ortus Cafe and Weststop on North Buckeye see a still hiccup in their supply chain, but no outright lack of materials.
“We run out of stuff, our suppliers run out of this stuff,” Ortus Cafe Owner Rob Hammatt said. “So this week, they might not have napkins, which it’s never happened before and next week, they might not have straws.”
“But most of them, I’ve been back in supply within a week or two so they haven’t been like major outages,” Hammatt added.
Weststop Manager Heather Brown warns customers of shortage in straws and other aspects for fountain drinks.
“It’d be beneficial if customers would start saving their cups during refills,” Brown said. “We have had some shortages with different candy vendors and different pop vendors.”
For those shopping around for raw materials, maintenance tools and parts, Lumber House Owner Matt Engle and John Deere Parts Manager Nathan shared how the supply chain issues affected their industries.
“One thing that’s really hard (to get) is anything with latex in it,” Engle said. “It is really difficult to get certain calking or sealants or paints, we also have it in certain things like plastics.”
“So, it’s just kind of interesting what all we do and don’t see, for most part we find the product we want if we work hard enough to go seek it out. But we have had some areas in the store that did go away and are hard to get back in for sure.”
Through the pandemic, Abilene’s John Deere location didn’t deal with heavy supply changes and kept constant communication with the corporation.
“I think John Deere has been doing a good job of helping us out and get our supply,” Nathan said. “So, we haven’t noticed any major problems. I’ll put it that way.”
It’s noteworthy that John Deere union workers currently are striking for better wages, healthcare and pensions at some manufacturing locations.
With no real answer for when the supply chain will return back into order, local retailers warn customers about preparing for the holiday shopping.
Lumber House
“We’ve been hearing a lot about the big scares and telling shoppers to get in and buy what they want early if they’re going to get it,” Engle said. “And there’s some truth to that, we have basically contacted and we have product on hand right now that we are getting ready to put out on the floor. We do see that there’s a large percentage of that product that we’re not gonna be able to order back.”
“So if you see what you want inside of a store somewhere, it’s probably a good idea to try to get it bought,” Engle added. “I know that makes it kind of hard for savings and you know making good smart purchases, but the flip side of that is you probably won’t be able to get product in the end.”
Abilene Vape & CBD
“We as a retailer have done our best to make sure that we stock up,” Carolan said. “We’ve had two years to prepare and nothing’s changing. So, we’re doing our best to make sure that our supply chain isn’t impacted. So, we’re not going to tell our customers ‘Oh, you need to buy everything now.’ We’re doing our best. I’m utilizing every resource I have so that our customers can continue on with life as normal as possible.
Rivendell Bookstore
“We’ve been hearing a lot of places like you know, it was the same thing last year they were saying October the new December to get their shopping done early,” Smegal said. “I’ve been trying to make sure to order my stuff early so I have stuff here for Christmas so that if we end up with shortages, closer to Christmas, I still have stuff in the store and everything. So I do think that people, maybe should if they see something they want, they should probably get it because it may not be there later.”
Trollslända Toy Store
A new pop-up toy store in Abilene and originally from Lindsborg, Trollslända Toy Store supplies a variety of toys for all ages. The pop-up opens on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. located next to Patterson Healthcare Pharmacy.
“If you see it and really are thinking about buying it, I would go ahead and grab it because I can’t even know if I can replace some of the things that we have now,” Trollslända Toy Store Owner Amy Howard said.
