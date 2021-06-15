The Dickinson County Historical Society’s Heritage Center welcomed its new executive director, Austin Anders, on Sunday with a reception.
108 people attended the reception.
Refreshments were served in the cabin and all buildings were open free to the public.
The carousel was operating, youth enjoyed ringing the school house bell and the atmosphere was lively, according to Rod Riffel, Dickinson County Historical Society board member.
A Dickinson County native, Anders grew up south of Chapman and is a Chapman High School graduate. He has held a number of leadership positions with the Dickinson County Historical Society over the years and served on the board of trustees.
He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.
Anders has a passion for artifact restoration, educational event planning, demonstration of artisanship and agricultural practices of the past.
His first day as director was Monday, June 7.
