“Tails and Tales!” is the theme of this year’s summer reading program at the Abilene Children’s Library.
The annual kick-off, which marks the beginning of the summer’s events, is scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The children’s library is located in the basement of the Abilene Public Library at 209 NW 4th.
Youth of all ages are invited to participate in the 2021 Summer Reading Program. There will be story times, READiscover Time Logs, prizes and the Pink Lemonade Party.
Youth who participate in the READiscover Time Logs are challenged to read 12 ½ hours in 6 ½ half weeks. Prizes are earned when reading challenges are met. Grand prizes also will be awarded at the end of the Summer Reading Program.
Registration starts during Tuesday’s kick-off and closes on June 30. Time Logs will be due at the library by closing on Saturday, July 10.
Weekly programs will start June 8 and end July 10. Wee Read Story Times for infants through 4 year olds will be held on Thursdays and Friday mornings at 10 a.m. Primary Story Times for 3 year olds through 1st grade will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. A parent or care provider must accompany the children to either of these programs.
Elementary Story Times for elementary students will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and will feature several guest speakers. Young Teens Specials for middle school students will take place on Thursdays at 3 p.m. Imagination Stations are a drop-in happening between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will feature crafts, building projects and fun. There is no registration needed to attend any of these programs.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, stop by the library at 209 NW 4th or call the Youth Department at (785) 263-1303.
The Abilene Public Library also offers a summer reading program for teens and adults. Ask for information at the library or call the adult department at (785) 263-3082.
