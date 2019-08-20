An overflow crowd gathered in and outside the Dickinson County Commission meeting room Thursday with most expressing opposition to a five-lot subdivision planned for the southwest corner of Hawk Road and 2500 Avenue.
The commission heard comments from about 14 people during a public hearing for Chisholm Hill Estates, located in Grant Township.
Concerns about drainage, type of homes and traffic were just a few of the topics brought up during the discussion which lasted more than an hour.
In the end, all three commissioners approved the plat, which required a unanimous decision because of a protest petition brought against the proposed subdivision.
Drainage
Drainage concerns took up a big bulk of the discussion. Randy Purdue, an engineer from Kaw Valley Engineering, talked about a drainage study for the proposed development which recently was updated.
The change in land use from agricultural to suburban residential means there will be less storm water runoff due to the change from broken agricultural ground to lawns, which catch and slow down water, allowing for more infiltration.
“The flow is in multiple directions,” Purdue said. “The proposed road is on a natural crest — such that drainage naturally wants to go to the north and south away from it. That’s why we added a note to the plat to state that drainage must be approved prior to issuing of a building permit or any improvement.”
Hawk Road resident Doug Mitchell, who lives south of the proposed development, explained that when it rains, water rolls down the ditch to the south, across the road through his pasture and dumps into his pond.
“We’re already getting a whole lot of water with these heavy rains. We see it coming up through our backyard, heading up closer to our house,” Mitchell said.
Although they have a second pond, the heavy rains have washed out a road. Water then goes through a pasture, tearing it up.
“We’ve got concerns about water runoff from another five lots, particularly if they’re going to have animals with potential animal waste,” Mitchell said.
Phil Whitehair, who said his farmstead is on Old 40 Highway, said he wants the county to address other drainage issues before approving a new development. His land is already getting runoff from the city of Abilene and the proposed development would add more.
“As we all know, those east of Abilene, is that area is real wet. I’d like to see something done by the county before something like this be passed for drainage to the river. We’re already fighting the city water between First Street and Old 40 all the way up to interstate in places,” Whitehair said. “That’s just that much more water being dumped on us.”
Ken Bourbina, a Grant Township trustee who lives on 2500 Avenue, said he has farmed there since 1964 and it is a highly erodible area.
“We need to control that water coming off there and not just put a ditch in down to Hawk Road and expect it to stop at Hawk Road. At a higher rate, it’s going to go right on across the road,” Bourbina said.
He also has concerns to the west where water “dumps down into a big pond” owned by a property owner north of 2400 Avenue.
“That’s a very steep grade in there. Actually, some of that water will go down that hill to the west and right into the first two houses on the south end, right in their backyards,” Bourbina said.
Purdue reiterated that the water runoff should be less and drainage should be exactly the same as it is currently. Terraces already installed will be “preserved initially.”
“The statement on the plat is that drainage has to be approved with the idea those terraces can’t always stay exactly where they are but the drainage pattern has to stay the same,” Purdue said. “If you’re going to put your house right on top of that terrace, you have to prove to Dickinson County Public Works that water is going to continue across your lot and leave where that terrace picks up after it’s left.”
Land use and type of home
Haven Drive resident Stephen Shank told commissioners they have a responsibility to tell people what they can and cannot do with their property. His comment was in response to a quote made by Commissioner Ron Roller during a previous meeting regarding the zoning change for the proposed subdivision.
Shank said the county’s “26 articles of zoning” on its website spell out the regulations.
“When somebody buys a property and it’s zoned a certain way, they need to go in with their eyes wide open that that’s what that land is used for. They can’t go in and say ‘I’m going to do this and do that.’ If they think that, they’re risking their own money,” Shank said.
A person’s home is their sanctuary and they shouldn’t have to put up with “crazy stuff going on around them.” He referred to a property located by him where goats are being raised.
Shank also asked what kind of homes would be built in the subdivision, stating he believes it could be anything from “mobile homes to mansions.”
Jeremy Sluder, also a Haven Drive resident, asked about the type of homes and if neighbors could get a copy of the building covenants.
Haven Drive resident John Best said he wants to know what kind of houses will be built so they don’t “reduce the price of everybody’s home.”
Developer Jim Krueger said the covenants were based on those created for the Haven Drive addition, but the home size for Chisholm Hill was reduced from 1700 square feet to 1400. Homes will either be stick built or have a metal frame but “the right appearance has to be approved,” Krueger said.
County Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton said suburban residential zoning allows modular type homes as well as residentially designed manufactured housing, meaning structures have to meet certain requirements for foundations, pitch of roof and other regulations.
Hamilton also said building covenants are public record and can be accessed at the county register of deeds office.
“There was a petition signed by about 80 percent of the people involved. Eighty percent of the community doesn’t want this,” Shank said.
Livestock a hot topic
Sandy Rein, Haven Drive resident, said the covenants where she lives do not allow chickens, horses or cows and asked if Chisholm Hill plans to allow livestock. Haven Drive is located in the Abilene city limits.
Krueger said current Chisholm Hill covenants will allow two animals per lot. He added that to assist 4-H families who have told him they need a place to raise a lamb, steer or other animals for the fair.
“These animals are purchased usually in early or late spring. The fair is over the first week of August and those animals are gone, unless it’s a horse. Right now, the covenants do allow for two horses,” Krueger said. “God forbid, if that’s such a damn big issue, we can change the covenants.”
Shank took issue with that statement, standing and responding to Krueger, “It is a big damn issue,” as the crowd began murmuring.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson calmed the room by stating the commission was taking comments, rather than a back and forth between audience members.
Shank said the goats being raised on a property next to him are being tortured and he has photos of what’s being done to the animals.
Peterson said many people want “less government,” saying they don’t want government interfering on what’s done on personal property. However, the county has zoning laws that provide “guidelines and processes to give structure to it and make it workable in a reasonable way,” Peterson said.
He understands that sometimes, even in the city, a person can have good or bad neighbors.
Sheila Mitchell, who lives on Hawk Road, said she realizes the proposed subdivision will have five-acre lots. Her family has two horses on their land which is between six to seven acres. She remembered that last summer it was really dry and the grass had died down.
“If we’re talking about grass holding the water, it wasn’t going to hold anything back last year,” S. Mitchell said.
As dry as the pasture was then, it wasn’t likely horse manure would wash down or disintegrate.
“We kept it clean and everything picked up. We’re real meticulous, but I can’t say everybody else that would move into these lots would be that meticulous,” Sheila Mitchell said. “Are they going to have an animal police guy who will say they can only have two animals?”
Bourbina said the proposed subdivision is right next to a city subdivision (Haven Drive) and Chisholm Hill is right at the south end of the city limits.
“Do you see a lot of horses, pigs and sows running around the city limits? You have all these people in that subdivision who are not allowed to have animals so I can understand why they are upset about someone moving in and putting animals right across the fence from them,” Bourbina said.
Krueger said state law protects agricultural activities for people living in the country.
“Which means if you have livestock — whatever your farming practices are out in the country — as long as you meet environmental standards you’ve met the letter of the law and nobody can shut you down,” Krueger said.
Covenants were included in the Chisholm Hill subdivision to protect the entire neighborhood and his family too. The Kruegers live right across the road from the subdivision.
“We’re trying to protect ourselves as well. We don’t want a junkyard there, a hog farm or a dog farm,” Kreuger said. “We’re only talking five lots, a couple horses, a calf for 4-H. We’re not talking a herd of cattle or a herd of goats.”
Traffic concerns
Carol Whitehair, who lives on 2500 Avenue, said her concern is traffic safety, especially since the roads in that area are narrow and hilly with deep ditches and plenty of vegetative overgrowth at the corners.
She worries about the additional traffic a five-lot subdivision would bring in. With a maximum of two vehicles per residence, that’s at least 10 cars coming and going.
Whitehair talked about the heavy traffic that already uses the roads, including farm semitrailers, sanitation trucks, sprayer rigs, custom cutters and others. There’s also four home businesses located along a one-mile stretch on 2500 Avenue.
“You shouldn’t have a line of three cars on a gravel road meeting more cars,” Carol Whitehair said.
She said the subdivision should be put on hold until infrastructure concerns can be addressed.
“Five lots doesn’t sound like a lot, but if we let it start, it’s just the beginning and it will continue to go north,” she said.
Three roads serve the area, Hawk Road, 2500 Avenue and 2400 Avenue — known historically as Roller Coaster Road.
Mitchell reminded the commission that Roller Coaster Road has been the scene of several deadly car accidents over the years and residents living there have had numerous close calls.
“You can’t see what’s over the hill on a road like this. More than once we’ve nearly been killed when they come over in the middle of the road,” Mitchell said.
Haven Drive resident John Best said he learned at the earlier meeting regarding the zoning change that 2400 Avenue belongs to the city of Abilene. He asked if the county has visited with the city about the issues.
Hamilton said he had talked to Abilene Public Works Director Lon Schrader, but Hamilton did not know the city’s maintenance schedule.
Best said the county should communicate with the city before deciding to allow more residential development in the area.
Roller responds
Commissioner Roller said the proposed subdivision is located in an agricultural area and he thinks everyone should be thankful a “thousand head feedlot” is not coming in.
“This individual (Krueger) is trying to develop that and put in nice homes and I think we owe the courtesy to allow expansion,” Roller said.
He understands that change is hard, whether it be having a new neighbor move in that plays music too loud or kids running all over the place.
“Change is hard. But normally, good things happen out of change. Positive attitudes make a difference. I know we’ve had a lot of rain here recently and that rain has been a blessing to us. We know now what the maximum amount of flow is going to be,” he said.
Roller said the commission consults people who are experts in the various areas, be it in the fields of engineering, traffic control or water flow and relies on the experts to know the answers. He said the commission wants to do the right thing for Dickinson County.
One woman in the audience asked Roller if he had ever driven down 2400 Avenue and if he thinks it’s safe.
Roller said yes, he has driven down it and noted that accidents occur on roads all the time.
“Would I like to see them developed into better roads? Absolutely. We all benefit from having things better,” Roller said.
