SOLOMON — Solomon’s Stuff the Bus will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cowboy Weigh.
A Solomon Gorilla red vehicle will be there for donations of can goods, cleaning supplies, baby items and paper goods.
Saturday is also the final date to bring back the angel tree gifts to DS&O. Tags will include the ages/approximate sizes of children in each family.
Stuff the Bus and the Angel Tree are part of Operation Gorilla Family Project to help Solomon children have a brighter Christmas.
