Fifth grade students at St. Andrew’s Catholic School celebrated Halloween with a STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lesson Thursday afternoon.
Following the traditional Halloween parade in downtown Abilene, students at the school played games.
Those games were designed and built by the fifth grade students at the school, said their teacher Kristi Anguiano.
“They had to engineer everything, make them and make sure they worked,” she said.
The “trick” part of the game “treats” was making those games out of materials they had on hand.
“They were not allowed to buy anything,” Anguiano said.
A lot of cardboard was used and one student created a throwing game with toilet paper rolls.
Bryer Baier designed her game after her brother’s pinball machine.
“I thought it would be fun,” she said. “I went off that design. I played pinball before on his machine.”
Baier said she used hot glue, tape, cardboard and a Sharpie.
The flippers were made out of popsicle sticks.
The school held a Truck or Treat for kids later Thursday evening.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
