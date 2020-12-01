Billed as the fastest growing high school sport in Kansas, next spring Abilene High School students will be grabbing their shotguns to participate.
The sport is trap shooting.
The Abilene Board of Education approved the Abilene High School Trap Shooting Club.
Todd Callahan said there is an organizational meeting through Zoom next week for those who are interested in the trap shooting club.
He said the club would be similar to other high school clubs.
“We’re not directly affiliated with the school. We are just approved to represent them during the spring season,” Callahan said.
There would be no cost to the school district and no staff members are required to participate. However, to compete in the USA High School Clay Target League, the club must be associated with a high school.
Callahan said the 85 Kansas school districts that participate in the sport include the North Central Kansas League Schools of Concordia, Chapman and Clay Center.
However, Callahan said there is no travel involved in the sport. Events are held at local clubs and results of the competition are entered into a computer program which selects the club with the high scores.
However, there is also a state tournament held at the end of the season which will be held at a trap shooting range.
Trap shooting
Callahan said the club was formed because his son Maxwell is an avid shooter and hunter and has a lot of friends that like to shoot.
He said the first season team most likely will have more than 20 members.
“With all the corona stuff, he wasn’t able to get out last spring and summer and he started shooting at Sportsman’s Acres in a youth league,” Callahan said. “A bunch of kids from Chapman and Riley County shot with him each week. They asked him why Abilene doesn’t have a team.”
Callahan said the club meets on Saturdays, allowing students to participate in other high school spring sports.
Currently the club is working with Sportsman’s Acres but there is a trap range just outside of Abilene on Jeep Road that Callahan said first must be certified by the Amateur Trap Association.
“If we can get it safety certified then we would be able to participate there,” he said. “It’s actually an official trap range. We just have to get it safety certified and we don’t know if we can do that the first season.
Tom Taplin spearheads a group of adults and youth that use the Abilene trap range, usually on Sundays. Taplin said the range has been there for about a year and a half.
He said Callahan and his son have been out at the range.
“We are pretty much done for the winter now but we probably shot pretty steady from the time it warmed up in the spring all the way to last week,” Taplin said.
He said one of the reasons it was built was to attract a high school team, Taplin said.
Terry Swearingen, co-owner of the trap range with Greg Huston, had approached school board members about getting the club started.
“It’s something to get these kids outside to do, especially now with COVID,” Swearingen said. “We’ve had kids from Salina. We’ve had kids from Chapman. We enjoy shooting, too, so we go out.
“Greg and I have already agreed that we will do whatever it takes to get our trap field certified through the ATA so they can practice out there, shoot out there and turn their scores in on a certified field,” Swearingen said.
He said they had a lot of help setting up the range.
Callahan said trap shooting is safe.
The students can use either a 12 or 20 gauge shotgun. Shells are required to be 7-1/2 or 8 shot.
A round of trap consists of five shooting lanes. Participants go to the shooting lane with the shotgun unloaded.
“Right before they shoot, they load one shell. They give the pull command. The clay pigeon comes out of a trap house. If they hit it, they score a point,” he said.
The event consists of shooting two rounds of 25.
Everyone
competes
The club is open to both male and female high school students.
“They don’t do tryouts. There is no varsity or JV. One week a kid might shoot 42 and the next week 32,” he said. “Everybody’s participation matters.”
Similar to golf and cross country, the top scores make up the team scores.
The students can bring their own equipment but, if needed, there are extra shotguns available.
Callahan was a coach on the Abilene High School football team for three years and coached the Abilene Middle School team this fall.
He said he is looking for volunteers to help coach the trap shooting team. The season will run from late March until June.
The first virtual meeting will be at 7 to 7:30 for seniors and juniors and 8 and 8:30 for freshmen and sophomores on Dec. 10. To signup, email Abilenetrap@gmail.com. There is also a Facebook page.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.