Greg Brown, superintendent of Abilene Public Schools, said Wednesday that district administrators plan to look at ways to keep students safer from the spread of COVID-19 when buildings reopen on Oct. 5.
However, they also are aware that local conditions are changing with the announcement that cases of COVID-19 in the county have spiked to the point of what is known as “community spread,” according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Dickinson County Health Department.
“I did visit with Dr. (Brian) Holmes (Dickinson County Health Officer) this morning and we are going to take another look at our facilities to see if we can get to another level of prevention from the spread with the inside of our buildings,” Brown said.
On Monday, USD 435 officials announced Abilene schools would move to remote or online learning due to an increase in the number of people associated with the district who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been quarantined after potential exposure.
During a two-hour special board meeting Monday evening, the USD 435 Board of Education directed Brown and administrators to find ways to keep students farther away from each other in the school setting. “Social distancing” is considered to be six-feet apart.
The board also directed administrators to find a way to help reduce the stress families, teachers and other staff are dealing with due to changes caused by the virus.
Examining spaces
Brown said he would be contacting people who could examine the facilities and find ways to separate students more.
While the increase in COVID-19 positive cases was one reason for the move to remote learning, the other reason involves large numbers of student and staff who came in “close contact” with a person having a confirmed case.
Brown said he and district administrators would be meeting Thursday to start “brainstorming” ideas.
“We’ve invited Dr. Holmes to be part of that conversation,” Brown added. “We can do some things differently as a school system and be supportive of community health and of Dr. Holmes. He’s catching undue grief, especially through social media. That’s uncalled for.
“It’s always a priority of school systems — even under the best of circumstances — to maintain the safety of our students and staff,” Brown continued. “We’re being attacked by a villain that we can’t see (the coronavirus) and we’ve got to be cautious.”
