Numerous low-income families in Dickinson County will have happier Thanksgivings because of Kids in Crisis (KIC) volunteers who will be collecting food donations at West’s Country Mart from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Students at Chapman Middle School have also been collecting food items and will bring their hundreds of items to Abilene on Friday.
Chapman counselor Alexandra Cuadra, who is in charge of the leadership team, said Principal Mary Wright has allowed a bus for the team to take the donated food to Abilene. The students will help unload boxes of food and arrange the food for easy distribution.
“My family enjoys helping families with this special project,” KIC board of directors member Janet Fink said. “Several of us are involved in collecting the donated food at West’s Country Mart and helping pack boxes.”
Many families commented in past years that they would not have been able to have Thanksgiving dinner without KIC’s help. They like the full boxes, with a turkey, pumpkin pie, potatoes, rolls, veggies and other items collected from donors.
“It is enough food to provide a full meal with larger families getting extra amounts of food and most everyone having leftovers,” KIC treasurer Louise Habacker said. “We certainly appreciate the public’s help in donating food at the KIC tables in front of West’s.”
KIC volunteers take the items to Holm West to pack and distribute the boxes of food to needy families.
Families who receive free or reduced lunches and attended KIC’s Back-to-School Fair in August will be called so they know the time to pick up their food boxes at Holm West. Signs will direct individuals to enter the complex from 21st street and where to enter the building to get their food.
Food box recipients are also suggested by local churches and school personnel who have identified families that are struggling. Individuals who receive free or reduced lunches but weren’t able to attend the school fair may also be added to the drawing by calling (785) 280-9709 before Saturday. Those individuals need to bring proof that they receive free or reduced lunches when they pick up food.
“We can’t thank West’s Country Mart and Holm Automotive enough for allowing us to set up at their stores and for supporting our project again this Thanksgiving,” KIC board president Amy Meysenberg said. “It shows once again that Thanksgiving isn’t just about giving praise for what you have, but also about sharing with those who struggle in providing food for their families during this special season.”
Donations are also appreciated from Family Video via Jennifer Dobbs and from Dustin and Michelle DeWeese for multiple turkey donations. Twelve donors have also offered to donate a turkey that day. Organizers hope more turkeys will be donated.
Monetary donations to support the Thanksgiving food distribution program can be mailed to Kids in Crisis at 1109 N. Spruceway.
