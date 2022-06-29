Over 100 art pieces are on display in the Greyhound Hall of Fame’s event hall.
This week, the Arts Council of Dickinson County is hosting their 2022 Chaffee/Bradshaw Student Artist Reception. The reception is filled with the culmination of student’s work while in the council’s 3-week 2022 Chaffee/Bradshaw Summer Art Classes.
“It is so impressive. Everyone was so willing and open-minded to just try everything new,” said Sam Geissinger, director of the arts council.
All of the 30 students apart of the summer classes had pieces of their art displayed. Geissinger said students choose which pieces were their favorites. Other pieces were then chosen to fill the reception with more art.
Yesterday, students came to the event hall between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to view their peer’s pieces and stand with their own works of art.
Isabella Montgomery’s favorite piece of art she created is her paper mache man named Jeff. She said Jeff is her favorite piece because she liked to make him.
Abby Phelps’ favorite piece is her leaf printing. Phelps said she placed colors she liked on a leaf and then pressed the painted leaf onto a paper in a similar shape to the leaf to blend the colors.
“It was really fun to put it on the leaves and then print it. Because it turned out super well, and I really like that,” said Phelps as to why her leaf print was her favorite piece.
Sophia Seehusen’s favorite piece is her denim as canvas piece, which consists of triangles with hues of blues and pinks. She said the piece is her favorite piece because of the vibrant colors, which is he favorite type of colors.
“I actually blended the colors. I just wanted to paint random colors, so I just painted the most vibrant, then blended them because I wanted it to look good,” Seehusen said.
“We saw some pieces that were exceptional,” Geissinger said.
2022 Chaffee/Bradshaw Student Artist Reception lasts until June 30. The reception is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
