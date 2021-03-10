Special to the Reflector-Chronicle
“Stuart Little” will be performed onstage at the Great Plains Theatre and also will be available to watch online.
In-person show dates are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
Live stream show dates run 10 days from Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 21. During that time, the show will be available to stream on viewers’ own devices. Check the GPT website and Facebook page for the link to get a virtual ticket and view the production.
The 45-minute show is a live adaptation of the classic E.B. White children’s book. It brings the maneuverings of a mild-mannered mouse to life on stage with bright colors, silly characters, thrilling adventures and important lessons to be learned.
Ethan Badders stars as Stuart Little.
As part of the Great Plains Theatre’s Live Literature series, this show is perfect for Preschool-5th grade students and all who enjoy positively heartwarming tales of friendship, diversity and teamwork.
Artistic/Education Director Mitchell Aiello says he is thrilled to continue the growth of the Live Literature (Theatre for Young Audiences) program with this “silly and fun show.”
Finding an artistic and entertaining way to teach our students valuable lessons is more important now than ever, Aiello said.
“Bringing art to our region is essential. Finding a way to expose and create that art all while teaching valuable life lessons is an opportunity not to be missed,” he explained.
“Stuart Little teaches lessons of anti-bullying, diversity, friendship and teamwork. This show is a chance to share these lessons with our students and kids making a strong impact through characters brought to life from a classic piece of children’s literature.”
Making the show available in person and online allows access for all near and far to view,” Aeillo added.
There is a special school opportunity to view the show virtually and receive already created educational activity packets that accompany the show.
Tickets are on sale now at www.greatplainstheatre.com or by phone at (785) 263-4574. All COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations mandated by Dickinson County are being followed. Contact the office with any questions. The theatre is located at 215 N Campbell St., Abilene, Kansas 67410
About the show
Stuart Little is the endearing classic about a mouse named Stuart who is born into an ordinary New York family. All the charm, wisdom and joy of the E.B. White original are captured in this adaptation by Joseph Robinette. The many adventures—both big and small—of Stuart Little are brought vividly to life in this story-theatre presentation.
The acting ensemble plays many human and animal roles in a series of delightful scenes that make up the marvelous maneuverings of a mild-mannered mouse trying to survive in a “real people’s world.”
This show is available for in person performances, live stream virtual performances, and special school viewing opportunities.
Please contact Mitchell Aiello at mitchell@greatplainstheatre.com for more information about how to bring this show and educational activity packet to your school or classroom.
