When Jim Jordan thinks of Abilene, he remembers his childhood growing up playing music at school. Even now as a retired veterinarian in Oregon, he never forgets his childhood home and love for music.
“He started playing the mandolin and the fiddle, he was just enthralled with everything strings,” Community Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Weese said. “He said ‘Boy, Elizabeth, I would like to open a fund at the Community Foundation to see if we can get a program going.”
So wanting to create music once again for Abilene, he and his wife Cheryl created the James and Cheryl Jordan Community Strings Fund with the help of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County. The fund helps create an after school music program to teach students how to play the violin.
“By establishing this fund with the Community Foundation, it allows me to give back to the community where I grew up, and hopefully, it will give enjoyment and happiness to those that choose to participate in the program,” Jordan said in the Community Foundation’s community report.
So with the help of Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle and Kansas State University Director of Orchestral Studies Dr. Rachel Dirks, Community Foundation started to work on creating the after school program. Sprinkle worked with the After School Program Director to help 4th & 5th grade students enroll in the program.
Dr. Dirks helped supply the instruments through donations from Band of Angels and SM Hansen Music. She also teaches the master students who volunteered to instruct the string program classes.
“It’s just exciting that we can get instruments at little to no cost into the hands of these kids and to have them experience a simple symphonic sound,” Weese said.
The Strings Program allows 4th & 5th grade students to have access to instruments, music books, instructors and materials for 12 weeks per semester.
“We have 26 kids enrolled in this program,” Weese said after seeing the first class. “They looked so happy. When students got to finally see their instruments, it was like Christmas, they were so excited.”
“I’m just so proud and excited that the classes finally happened and we had more kids apply than we have spots for, so in the future it would be wonderful to open up the class to 50 kids,” Weese added.
While Abilene High School does offer band and Jazz band, the school does not have any orchestra for students desiring to learn string instruments. Weese hopes that maybe one day that fact could change for students.
“We have kids in Abilene that go over and play with the Salina Symphony, so there is a desire to teach string instruments in Abilene schools,” Weese said. “The program is the beginning baby steps of truly building a needed or wanted program within our schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.