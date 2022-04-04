Responding to public comments, Abilene’s Public Works Department worked out a plan with Evergy to provide six streetlights for Buckeye Avenue north of the I-70 interchange. The six lights will be between the Kansas Department of Transportation office and 2400 Avenue. The lights will go up to 2400 Avenue because the city lines end by that avenue.
Lon Schrader, director of Public Works, said the city has received “many” complaints about that section of Buckeye Avenue being too dark for driving. The Kansas Department of Transportation decided to replace the street lights around the I-70 interchange about 10 years ago, Schrader said. The darkness problem came to a head when KDOT had trouble securing materials for new lights, so for some time, the interchange had fewer lights than usual. Schrader said the less light from the interchange increasingly showed the issue of how few lights were north of I-70.
“The old interchange lights were like typical streetlights instead of these big towers, and there were many of them. At one time, almost two-thirds of them were out,” Schrader said. “As that got darker and darker, people thought ‘hey, it’s dark, period, when you come into town from the north.’”
J & K Contracting from Junction City, Kansas, will be installing the street lights and installing some of the wiring underground. Evergy has set the bases for the lights. J & K Contracting will start this week on digging trenches and placing the wiring underground. Schrader said the lights will be finished before summer.
Schrader said the construction will not take place on the road except for when they install the poles.
