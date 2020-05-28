Weather permitting, APAC Shears Construction anticipates resuming street paving from W. First Street to N.W. Fourth Street on Rogers Street and on Elm Street from N.W. Third Street to N.W. Seventh Street, along with warranty work on N.E. Third Street between Buckeye and Olive. The work is anticipated to begin on Thursday, May 28.
Temporary delays and street closures are to be expected.
