Capital improvements and purchases of over $2 million in 2021 were presented to the Abilene City Commission at a study session on Monday.
Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz and Finance Director Marcus Rothchild outlined three areas of improvements: Capital improvement projects of $1.5 million, Equipment Reserve Purchases of $306,840 and Water Equipment Purchases of $298,000.
The capital improvement plan includes $1.5 million for projects, most of which is slated for streets.
“These are all proposed with the idea that the money has to be there,” Foltz said.
She said some of the money has already been set aside for projects, like the city building remodel of $300,000.
She said the Buckeye Avenue project, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation, has not been approved. If approved, the city’s share is $109,000.
Commissioner Dee Marshall asked about fund balances.
Rothchild reviewed balances from the quarterly treasurer’s report ending March 31.
The Special Street Fund has a current balance of nearly $400,000 and brings in around $245,000 of revenue each year through the Gas Tax and Federal Fund Exchange.
The Sales Tax Street Fund has a current balance around $600,000 which brings in between $315,000 to $330,000 annually in sales tax revenue.
“So both street funds combined currently have a balance around $1 million and together bring in around $575,000 in revenue for streets each year,” Rothchild said.
The Capital Improvement Fund has a balance of $363,190.
This balance was built years ago when the city was discussing a new city hall, he said.
However, a vote to build a new building was voted down and the balance has only been used primarily for facility maintenance and updates.
Foltz is proposing utilizing a portion of this balance to help update and improve our current building to make a more productive use of the current space.
Equipment reserve currently has a balance of $299,181 and is projected to end 2020 with a balance between $275,000 to 300,000.
Equipment reserve is funded by use of our asset inventory list where we document all equipment, the estimated replacement cost and life expectancy of each item, he said.
“We use this information to provide an annual transfer to the equipment reserve in order to fund equipment purchases for the upcoming year,” He said,
“I think it is very important that we let citizens know that there is a plan and we are not blowing every penny that we have,” said Commissioner Dee Marshall. “They need to know that we still have healthy balances.”
Foltz said that money is set aside and that money is still coming in.
In other matters:
• Public Works Director Lon Schrader said the city received only one bid to install street sidewalk and driveway between Northeast Seventh Street and to Northwest 11th Street. T & M Concrete Construction Company of Junction City bid $67,0980.75.
Schrader said that bid was under the estimated cost of $76,870.90.
“You could say we only got one bid but we got the right bid,” he said.
Last November the city was notified of a Blue Cross/Blue Shied Pathways Grant to utilize $35,000 toward a city administered sidewalk project.
• The commission reviewed a resolution to allow the city manager to approve season user agreement permitting the use of the Abilene Municipal Airport by designed user engaged in the business of aerial crop dusting and spraying.
• The commissioners reviewed a resolution to find the structure at 206 S.W. Second Street is unsafe and dangerous. It would direct the structure be repaired and removed and the premise be made safe and secure. It would would need to start no later than June 30 and be complete by Aug. 31.
If not complete the city could repair or raze and remove the structure.
The abatement of the structure should cost between $5,000 and $7,000.
The cost is budgeted in the general fund under Demolitions/Nuisance Abatement. The cost of demolition would then be assessed against the property through a special assessment with no guarantee of repayment.
• The city is planning to hold its next regular meeting at 4 p.m., Monday, June 8 in the Abilene Public Library with social distancing.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
I am curious how the city decides which streets to repair. The outward appearance is that they repair the good streets, because its easy and they know someone who lives near. Then they ignore the truly bad roads (13th, east end of Cottage) because fixing them would be hard, and they don't know anyone who lives there.
