The Abilene City Commission in the July 24 meeting approved a resolution for a question to be placed on the November election ballot as to whether the city should instate a sales maintenance street tax. The 0.25% tax was in place for almost 10 years before the community voted to discontinue the tax in the 2022 general election. The tax ended March 31.

“This is really important,” Witt said during discussion in the commission’s July 10 meeting. “I’ve also expressed to city staff as we’ve worked on the (2024) budget, and personally as one commissioner would like to see is taking compromises next year and slimming our budget down for next year, delaying some priorities to show the voters we’re really serious about this sales tax. Please pass it.” 

 

