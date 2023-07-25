The Abilene City Commission in the July 24 meeting approved a resolution for a question to be placed on the November election ballot as to whether the city should instate a sales maintenance street tax. The 0.25% tax was in place for almost 10 years before the community voted to discontinue the tax in the 2022 general election. The tax ended March 31.
“This is really important,” Witt said during discussion in the commission’s July 10 meeting. “I’ve also expressed to city staff as we’ve worked on the (2024) budget, and personally as one commissioner would like to see is taking compromises next year and slimming our budget down for next year, delaying some priorities to show the voters we’re really serious about this sales tax. Please pass it.”
The tax raised about $350,000 each year, and has raised around $3 million in its 10-year history. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the tax would currently raise between $400,000-$450,000. All money generated by the tax was only utilized to fund street projects. The tax money funded 51 projects.
Between 30%-40% of the tax is paid by visitors, said Mayor Trevor Witt and City Commissioner Brandon Rein. The percentage is an estimate based on economic models, Marsh said.
“We have to take care of our streets,” said Dee Marshall, city commissioner, during discussion in the commission’s July 10 meeting.
In the city staff’s presentation of the proposed 2024 city budget in the July 10 study session, the staff proposed a mill levy decrease from 50.162 in 2023 to 48.239.
“I think we need to kind of look at ourselves in the mirror and decide what our priorities are,” said John Kollhoff, city commissioner. “We’ve got this intent to exceed revenue neutral rate, so we’re basically telling the tax payers, ‘hey we’re going to raise your taxes, and also we want you to raise your taxes by voting for (the sales tax).’ I think we need to kind of look, talk and listen to our constituents and pay attention when they talk to us.”
The commission approved in their July 10 meeting a resolution of intent for the city to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the 2024 budget. Marsh and Rein said in the meeting the resolution allows the city some flexibility with the mill levy if the city’s valuation changes unexpectedly when the final valuation is released in November. The resolution also limits the commission from raising the levy higher than 50.162, which is the 2023 mill levy.
“My outlook on it is 40% of these tax dollars to fix our streets that are coming from outside of the community once again, and if we can couple that with property tax relief, that’s a win-win to me,” Rein said.
Witt said the commission and staff decided not to host a special election because of the cost.
In a separate interview, Marsh said a sales tax is the best way to his knowledge to capture dollars from non-residents other than the transient guest tax.
“I would strongly stress, this is important to continue maintenance of the streets of Abilene. If we don’t, it’s (cost of streets) going to eventually get added to property tax, and nobody wants that,” Marsh said in a separate interview. “That’s not a threat; that’s just a fact. At some point, it’s going to have to be done, and it’s going to be on property tax. We would rather have 30%-40% of other people pay for it then the citizens pay for it 100%.”
Marsh said the city will be promoting and showing the benefits of the tax on Facebook and community engagement dashboard. He is planning on giving a presentation to the Abilene Commission about the tax sometime in the next few months. Per statues, the city cannot spend funds to advertise. Marsh said the city commission needs to promote the tax themselves as well.
“They did not (promote) last time… I honestly believe that if the city commission, the governing body, gets behind this and promotes this publicly, talks about it and is positive, not negative, this stands a much better chance of passing,” Marsh said.
Marsh said city staff will work on a resolution or ordinance for the commission to vote on in a future meeting.
The 2023 general election is Nov. 7.
