The Abilene Commission passed a resolution during the Aug. 8 regular meeting for the public to vote on the renewal of the 0.25 percent sales maintenance tax in the November general election. The tax sunsets in March 2023, and the vote will be as to whether the city should renew the already existing tax.
“I think, as an organization, I really believe we’ve done our best to maximize what that money could do,” said Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, in a separate interview.
The tax has been in place since it was first voted into place in the November general election in 2012. During the meeting Ron Marsh, city manager, said the tax generates about $300,000 each year. Altogether, the tax has paid for around $2.5 million of street improvement projects since 2013, Schrader said.
Schrader said all of the $2.5 million has been used to cover the cost of street materials. Public Works began to engineer their own projects since in 2012, so none of the sales tax has needed to be used on administrative or engineering fees.
“When we put together a project, I would do estimate on what these projects would cost and knowing that was the kind of dollars we had to spend, I would try to plan around that much work,” Schrader said. “Instead of planning the work and figure out how to pay for it, we had a dollar amount in mind and then we basically tried to plan projects that fit somewhere in that ballpark.”
Schrader created a list of all the street improvement projects since 2013 prior to the city commissioners vote Aug. 8. The documents of the list can be found in the Aug. 8 regular meeting agenda on the city’s website. Public Works has funded 51 street improvement projects, not including additional concrete work. The majority of the projects were resurfacing road sections. Other projects were the mastic sealing project of eight road sections and the new construction of a section of NW 11th Street, both in 2016 and 2017. Additional concrete work was done in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Schrader was Public Works Director at the time the tax went into effect. The idea was proposed as Public Works was working on the E. 1st Street Project. The city funded the project, which cost around $3 million, by debt service and a five mill tax increase, Schrader said. The city brainstormed the tax to fund future projects as the E. 1st Street project continued.
“I think it’s a good thing obviously because you’re not just taxing the people, in a way, who live here in Abilene,” Schrader said. “Anybody that comes into town and buys things from our businesses and spends money here — whether they’re at the Eisenhower Center or they’re here to go to an antique store or whatever — the sales tax that they generate is turned back into pavement.”
For the last few years, Schrader said Public Works has been spending the special street tax funds, which is generated mostly form gasoline tax, and saving the sales tax funds for the NW 14th Street Project in 2023, which will cost an estimate of $2.5 million.
While the larger projects are not impacted greatly by the sales tax, the smaller projects are, Schrader said. If the community majority votes no for the sales tax, small projects will be impacted and need to be funded in another way if deemed important enough. If the tax was not placed, Schrader said the projects would either not be started or the city would fund them by either raising the mill levy or pay them through debt service.
Looking forward, Schrader said he is in the middle of creating a 5-6 year capital improvement outline to present to the city commissioners in a future city meeting. A few of those projects, which Schrader deemed as, “important,” are over $1 million due to them being on a larger scale and require, “a significant amount of work,” Schrader said.
“If the sales tax doesn’t pass, this six year projection will have to change,” he said. “It will look different.”
The renewal of the street maintenance sales tax will be voted on in the general election Nov. 8.
