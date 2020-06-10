Capital improvements and purchases of over $2 million for 2021 and a sidewalk along Vine Street were both approved by 5-0 votes at the Abilene City Commission meeting Monday.
“If the money is not there, we will shorten it,” City Manager Jane Foltz said of the capital improvement plan. “But I think it is important to have a plan in place.”
The commission approved T & M Concrete Construction’s bid of $67,090.75 for a sidewalk on Vine Street from N.W. Seventh to N.W. 11th Street including gutter and street improvements at the St. Michael’s Drive intersection.
Public Works Director Lon Schrader said invitations for bids were sent to seven concrete contractors with only T & M Concrete from Junction City submitting a bid.
He said the bid was lower than the $76,870 estimate. T & M is also working on the Eighth Street improvement.
Rosalie Cornelius of Solomon was given a timeline to make repairs on the residence at 206 S.W. Second.
Following a suggestion by Commissioner Brandon Rein, Cornelius has until Sept. 30 to make repairs to the outside and until Dec. 31, 2021 to make repairs on the inside.
“The house has been abused. I admit it,” she told the commission.
She said a man was going to fix it up and then live in it but that fell through.
“It needs a lot of TLC and I’ve given it that TLC,” she said. “I want to bring it up to where the city could be proud.”
She said she has already made some purchases.
City Inspector Travis Steerman said fires in 1999 and in 2018 have damaged the building.
The commission also accepted the 2019 audit by Varney and Associates.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
