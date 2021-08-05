People modifying township roads on their own has been a problem in Dickinson County this summer.
“This has been the week for strange township road issues. We’ve received two or three calls from township board members. They had certain situations going on,” said Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman last week during his report to county commissioners.
“From things being dumped on the road to people putting up a sign on their own to slow down, to building rumble strips by a resident. All kinds of strange things. So far, we’ve been able to deal with them,” Homman said.
“It is unlawful for people to go out and modify a road, whether it’s gravel, pavement or whatever. If there’s a problem with that particular driving surface let us know and we’ll take care of it,” he added.
Another situation involved a resident dragging the new gravel just placed on a township road into his driveway.
“That happens more often than we want to probably admit,” Homman said. “I would mention that is theft. You might as well steal it from the rock pile at the county yard or township yard.”
Homman said the county will ask the sheriff’s department to investigate these type of incidents and ask the county attorney to press charges.
“That’s not only unlawful but dangerous. If you’re driving along a gravel road and all of a sudden there’s no gravel and then you go back on gravel — if you’re not expecting that — it could put you in a ditch,” he explained.
Jail
construction
Construction of the new jail and sheriff’s offices is nearing completion. Last week the new inmate phone system was installed and tested and the final touches were being done on the video cameras.
Homman noted that the open house for the public to view the new facility is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 109 E. First Street in Abilene.
Also, the new parking lot at the courthouse has been striped and is open for parking.
Internet
problems
County offices temporarily located at the Abilene Civic Center have been experiencing internet issues, Homman reported, which the IT staff has been working to solve. The problem seems to be occurring outside the facility.
County Clerk Barb Jones noted that the phones will ring, but when answered no one is there.
The county has an internet phone system.
Other
• County Health Department Director John Hultgren opened two bids for a new ambulance. One was for $286,790 from Osage Ambulance of Jefferson City, Mo.; the second was from American Rescue Vehicles in Columbia, Mo., for $302,642.
The bids were accompanied with thick books explaining the bids. Hultgren said he would review the information to ensure the bids match the bid specifications and would make a recommendation to commissioners at a later meeting.
• Commissioners approved a construction agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation to replace the 800 Avenue bridge. A cost share program, KDOT will pay 80 percent of the cost, while the county will pay the remaining 20 percent.
• Commissioners approved the purchase of a drone, related equipment and licensing for use by the Sheriff’s Department at a cost of no more than $25,000. The expenditure will be paid out of the asset forfeiture fund, which has over $215,000 available.
During work session the commission viewed a presentation by Deputy Brandon Depew who explained how the drone could be used to assist the department when searching for suspects or missing people, view areas where officers cannot easily access, show the aerial view of accidents and numerous other situations.
• Commissioners heard from Homman that the county’s hazardous household waste program had passed its inspections with “flying colors.”
• He also told commissioners that 911 Director Russ Wilkins was retiring after 21 years with Dickinson County. Homman mentioned Wilkins was one of a number of employees approaching retirement age. County Appraiser Bruce Wright retired in June. A reception for Wilkins is set for Friday, Aug. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the courthouse.
