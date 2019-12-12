Zero interest loans are now available for Dickinson County Businesses that want to improve storefronts.
The Dickinson County Storefront Beautification Revolving Loan Fund is now available and businesses can apply for the loan with the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporations.
The fund is a collaborative effort with the Community Foundation of Dickinson County and the corporation.
The loans are available for commercial building owners or tenants with letter of permission from the building owners.
Funding to establish the revolving loan fund came from a grant from the Community Foundation.
The revolving loan fund is a reimbursement program, meaning that funding will be available after the project is complete. The loan will be a zero percent interest loan with repayment terms determined by the amount borrowed.
For more information and full program details, visit the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation website at www.dkedc.com/business/localincentives/p/item/1281/dickinson-county-storefront-beautification-revolving-loan-fund; email adminasst@dkedc.com, call (785) 200-3518, or visit 203 N.W. 15th, Abilene, Kans., 67410.
