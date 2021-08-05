(This is the fourth story in a series of articles about the outside museum buildings at the Dickinson County Historical Society’s Heritage Center, located at 412 S. Campbell. This story features the Aebi stone cabin that sits on the south side of the ASVRR tracks in Abilene, just east of the Heritage Center.)
For those who have a passion for old buildings, oh how we wish those walls could talk. And some of the stories they would tell would have us on the edges of our seats.
The Aebi stone cabin, which once sat just a stone’s throw south and west of Enterprise, Kansas, would tell some amazing tales about the Indian raids in the early years of Kansas.
In 1867, there were a lot of disputes between the Indians and railroad workers. Soldiers from Fort Riley were called out to safeguard the workers because the Indians would attack work crews, along with others at stage stops located along the Smoky Hill Trail.
Because of these happenings, many families built small stone buildings, which they called safe houses. Families often moved into these forts equipped with small slats to store their guns, to fight off an Indian attack.
In 2010, Sandra (Aebi) Bolliger and her late husband, Ron, donated a small stone cabin to the Dickinson County Heritage Center. This cabin once sat on the property that belonged to Sandra’s parents, the late Ervin and Florence Aebi.
Ervin Aebi and Florence Gatch were married in 1930. They purchased the farm from Melvin Smeltz. The house was a log cabin built by Fred Helstab in 1867. Melvin added a kitchen on the west side of the cabin, a bedroom to the north, an upstairs and a front porch. He also built a beautiful large barn with a haymow. Sadly, the barn perished in 1955. The stone foundation from that barn was used for the current barn. This part of the former Aebi farm is currently owned by Joe and Anita Miller.
Sandra and Ron knew in their hearts that this beautiful cabin, which was built circa 1867, during the days of the cowboys and cattle trails, needed to be preserved. Local resident Kevin Krinhop took apart the stone cabin, numbered each stone and reassembled it at its current location.
Once the building, which was constructed out of native Kansas limestone, was moved, a sidewalk was poured over the tracks leading to the safe house. A gate was also built, which allows museum visitors to see this piece of history. This tiny building kept parents and children safe for a period of time during an attack. The Indians were attacking frontier settlements from 1864 to 1878 with 1867 being the peak year, when nearly 130 settlers were killed in Kansas.
Sandra, along with her sister, Kathaleen Kubik, are happy to see this cabin in the place where it should be.
The Heritage Center invites everyone to stop by during business hours and check out this beautiful building.
