Stolen trailer recovered
A trailer containing a headache rack allegedly stolen from a Solomon residence was recovered in Geary County last week and returned to the owner.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21 deputies investigated the theft of the tailer in the 200 block of Pine Street in Solomon.
Deputies, with the assistance of criminal investigators, were able to gather evidence and released photographs of the suspected vehicle to the public.
According to the sheriff’s office, with the help of the victim and the public, the trailer was recovered and returned.
