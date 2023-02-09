Dawn James working with students to complete orders

Business Teacher Dawn James (light grey hoodie) is working with her students to complete orders made by customers. The AHS Stick Em’ Up club keeps a busy schedule designing and printing merchandise for customers.

Abilene High School has teachers, students, hallways, classrooms, and all the things needed to provide a stable, yet exciting environment students can learn in. One example would be the Stick Em' Up class by the Future Business Leaders of America club. In this class led by Business Teacher Dawn James, students can gather information and experience in real business ventures. 

For starters, the Stick Em' Up club is run like a business. The majority of the AHS license plates, t-shirts, YETI cups, and memorabilia seen around town were made by Stick Em' Up. 

 

