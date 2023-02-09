Abilene High School has teachers, students, hallways, classrooms, and all the things needed to provide a stable, yet exciting environment students can learn in. One example would be the Stick Em' Up class by the Future Business Leaders of America club. In this class led by Business Teacher Dawn James, students can gather information and experience in real business ventures.
For starters, the Stick Em' Up club is run like a business. The majority of the AHS license plates, t-shirts, YETI cups, and memorabilia seen around town were made by Stick Em' Up.
Stick Em' Up has cooperated with local companies, providing merchandise and other services. These businesses include Tossed N Sauced, Lumber House, Ike's Bar & Grill, and Rittel's Western Wear. They have even worked with companies outside Abilene such as NextHome Unlimited in Junction City, Kansas, according to their website.
The funds raised by Stick Em' Up go towards the FBLA club. It helps them attend conferences like the one in Denver, Colorado, they went to in the fall of 2022. The funds also help the club attend state competitions.
In state competitions, James' students compete against other schools in events such as website design, graphic design, public speaking and various others.
"Some students are doing objective testing, ranging from agribusiness, entrepreneurship, marketing, and journalism. We have public speaking events, so we have a student going to the introduction of public speaking. We have two groups doing e-business, so they are making a website. There are tons of other projects, but it's hard to find time for the students, and trying to incorporate some of the projects because we want to do course content. We still find ways to include the projects in my classes," James said.
One example of James incorporating Stick Em' Up into her classes is her accounting class.
"My accounting students are doing the e-business, and the website design. It was the only class I could make it kind of fit, while also taking a break from accounting," James said.
Part of the funds they earn go toward high-end equipment like their supplementation printer, which is used to take designs and print them on their products.
"That's what's cool, is that it's student designed. Not that we don't buy designs, but our main focus is original designs by students," James said.
While being a student-run club, Stick Em' Up does run into challenges. The main challenge is time. The group has found it difficult trying to work around a busy schedule, while also having students manage their time for other clubs and activities wisely.
"Just to get one project done for somebody could take the entire class period, but yet you have all these orders that you have to get done as well. We only meet every other day, and a lot of people have jobs or are involved in sports, so it's hard for them to come in after school. The students work hard when it's class time, but that's our biggest challenge. I spend a lot of personal hours here to help get projects done because I love it here," James said.
One goal for 2023 Mrs. James and the FBLA students is to have their own storefront.
"We have so many awesome designs and a limited audience, selling only at sports games. We would also like having our clothing in local businesses to showcase student designs, or maybe even a store within the high school," James said.
