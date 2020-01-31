The Donald M. Steward Scholarship Fund is now accepting 2020 applications for the 21st consecutive year.
These scholarships are available to any graduate of a Dickinson County high school who either desires to attend the University of Kansas for undergraduate studies or is already enrolled at the University of Kansas for the same purpose.
Scholarship information and applications have been delivered to Abilene, Chapman, Hope, Herington, Solomon and Abilene Bible Baptist Academy school counselors. The applications are also available from Hank Royer at the law offices of Royer & Royer Chartered in Abilene.
These scholarships were established by the Kansas Health Foundation in recognition of the visionary leadership of Donald M. Stewart, a former student at Abilene High School, who went on to excel in the health care field.
Four non-renewable scholarships in the amount of $4,000 will be awarded in May to be applied to tuition and fees at the University of Kansas.
Applications must demonstrate exceptional community spirit, with a commitment to learning and a desire to further his or her education, to advance the well-being of future generations and be attending the University of Kansas.
Complete applications and references must be delivered to Robert H. “Hank” Royer personally or mailed to P.O. Box 413, Abilene, Kan., 67410 no later than April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.