Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.