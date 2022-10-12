Halloween is just around the corner. From goofy costumes to all-you-can-eat sweets, spooky season is officially upon us. Halloween is easily one of the most celebrated Holidays in America as Americans spent a projected total of $10.1 billion on the holiday in 2021, according to consolidatedcredit.org, which is $1 billion more than the record high of $9.1 billion in 2017. With great popularity comes great responsibility for Halloween in 2022.
Halloween can be fun for people of all ages and people enjoy spending it with their families, but what of the other end of the spectrum? Halloween is a holiday that involves a heavy flow of traffic whether it be pedestrian or vehicular that swarms the city.
“There are 5.5 fatalities each year on Halloween, which is double what we see on a normal day. With 115 pedestrian fatalities over a 21-year span, which is way too many just for free candy,” said Deputy Brian Depew of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department.
Depew has some tips and tricks to combat the ugly and fatal possibilities of Halloween.
He suggests people be familiar with their surroundings. If a person knows and feels comfortable where they are, it leaves them less vulnerable to accidents.
“As far as Halloween goes, it’s one of those celebrations where people get out in the community and interact with one another. You want to stay in areas and neighborhoods that you know, and places that you are aware of as far as going to see people, you kind of have to use some common sense,” said Depew.
Another way to ensure safety is to wear something reflective or bright to offer drivers or unaware people a chance to see people and move efficiently around them.
“It’s getting dark at around 7 p.m. now, make sure the kids have something reflective on their costumes or at least have a glowstick or even glow necklaces, just as long as they have something to warn oncoming drivers, as well as them being aware of moving cars and looking both ways across the street,” said Depew.
Traffic and a sense of awareness are not the only reasons to be safe on Halloween — it stretches beyond that. A common issue families run into is the very same candy they collect that night.
“It’s the fact of taking the candy home, letting your parent or guardian check the candy and make sure nothing is opened and that there aren’t any foreign substances or items in the candy. It’s not so much about the drugs that appear in candy this time of year it’s more of just making sure the candy is edible, that it was packaged properly, and wasn’t dropped on the floor or something because you never know where the candy comes from,” said Depew.
Something that tends to get overlooked in celebrating Halloween is the color of the trick-or-treat buckets. “There are three different colors on buckets with a meaning. Those colors are teal, purple, and blue. Teal is for children who have food allergies, maybe it’s gluten, nuts, or peanut butter but people need to make sure they can spot those and have an alternative for those kids. Whether it be pencils, whistles, or stickers, just something that can make them feel a part of Halloween,” Depew said.
A special purple bucket is designed for children with epilepsy, so please be on the watch out for those.
“The Purple Pumpkin project a while back was drawing awareness for kids who may be extra-sensitive to flashing lights, or jump scares,” said Depew.
The blue buckets are for ASD (autism spectrum disorder). These children may not always be comfortable talking to people — even just to say ‘trick or treat’ or ‘thank you’ — and that’s OK.
“Understanding that some of those kids may not be verbal, they may not feel comfortable responding, so people need to be aware and respectful of those kids,” said Depew.
One way law enforcement plans to combat risks this issue is by having a truck or treat event in downtown Chapman on Halloween at 6 pm. Law enforcement is also partnering up with Family Dollar/Dollar Tree to give out bags with goodies and reflective bracelets for kids to wear and a flyer with different tips to keep them safe.
