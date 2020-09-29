Kansas has set a record for the most new cases of COVID-19 in a single report.
In Dickinson County that record was set last Friday with 27. The Dickinson County Health Department reported there have been 15 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 203.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 2,037 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number to 58,629.
With 19 more cases released from isolation, 90 people are being treated for the coronavirus in the county.
The Abilene and Chapman school district students are learning online with the exception of the Chapman elementary students for at least another week because of the virus. The Dickinson County Treasurer’s and Deeds’ offices remain closed.
The health department said 109 more people were tested. The number requiring hospitalizations remained at 10 and a single death has been reported in the county.
Statewide, there were 36 more requiring hospitalizations and five new deaths.
In the county, five of the new cases are in the 70 to 79 age division. Three were in the 50 to 59 division and three in the 10 to 19 division.
Single cases were reported in the 60 to 69 and 40 to 49 age groups.
