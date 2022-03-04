Wednesday, three grass fires occurred along I-70 in Dickinson County — signs of how dry the county and Kansas are. While the state has seen some snowfall, that precipitation has not been enough to stop the spread of the drought.
Looking at the U.S. Drought Monitor’s March 3 map of Kansas, Dickinson County is now almost half in a D2 zone, moderate drought, and half in a D3 zone, severe drought. Two weeks ago, according to the monitor’s Feb. 17 map, a quarter of Dickinson County was in a D2 zone and the rest was in a D0 zone, abnormally dry.
Yesterday, the U.S. National Weather Service Forecast Office in Wichita, Kansas, released an infographic map titled “Dangerous Fire Conditions.” Showing the eastern half of the state, the map is split by an extreme fire danger zone and a very high fire danger zone. Dickinson County is in the extreme fire danger zone.
According to the March 3 state drought map, Kansas is now 100 percent in a D0 and higher zone. The eastern side of the state in and above Cherokee County and starting in Geary County is in the D0 zone. The rest of the state is in a D1 and higher zone. The D1 and higher zone has grown a small amount since Feb. 17, increasing from 70.11 percent to 72.87 percent.
The D2 and higher zone has almost doubled from Feb. 17 at 25.70 percent to 44.07 percent. The zone has grown in central Kansas and into the north of the state.
The D3 and higher zone has stayed relatively the same, from 5.89 percent to 5.92 percent. It still encompasses 11 counties in the southwest of Kansas.
The highest level of drought, — exceptional drought, the D4 zone — has spread into Kansas from Oklahoma. This is the first time a D4 drought has entered Kansas during the dry streak that began last year in October 2021. The D4 zone entered into Morton County and covers 0.02 percent of the state.
With each drought map of the country, the U.S. Drought Monitor releases a summary of what is occurring in the major regions of the country.
“By February 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported topsoil moisture in Kansas was 80 percent very short to short, while 38% of the state’s winter wheat was rated in very poor to poor condition,” reads the High Plains section of the summary. “In part due to short-term precipitation deficits, severe drought (D2) was broadly expanded across Kansas and Nebraska, with corresponding increases in other drought categories.”
The March 3 drought map was created by Brad Rippley, U.S. analyst & Drought Monitor author for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Feb. 17 map was created by the Climate Prediction Center’s Meteorologist Brad Pugh.
