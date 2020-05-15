Concerns about COVID-19 may make it difficult to find poll workers during the 2020 Elections.
The primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4.
County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones gave an update on election plans during Thursday’s county commission meeting.
“The secretary of state’s office has been allotted a certain amount of money to share statewide for COVID expenses,” Jones said. “They’ll be using some of that to supply each polling place with one personal protective equipment (PPE) kit. That includes gloves, masks and that sort of thing.”
Also included are 2x4-foot acrylic shields to be used at the polling places, she said.
Dickinson County has 11 polling places with multiple precincts voting at each location. Jones said she would have to purchase extra PPE for some polls.
The Abilene polling location at the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, for example, has five precincts.
“I would have to get extra personal protective equipment for Abilene,” Jones said.
Also, additional board workers may be needed at each polling location to clean between voters.
“When somebody is done voting they’ll have to come in and wipe the booth down,” Jones said.
She expects more people will be requesting advance ballots so they will not have to venture out to the polls. In fact, her office is encouraging people to advance vote.
Those wishing to advance vote must contact the county clerk’s office and ask for an advance ballot request to be mailed to them or they can go to the clerk’s page on the Dickinson County website and print out an advance request.
The website is www.dkcoks.org. There’s a link on the homepage entitled “Advance Voting by Mail.”
“If voters click on that it will take them to a page where they can print out an advance request, fill it out and send it to our office,” Jones said.
Voters need to make sure they put their drivers license number on the form to fill the ID required portion.
Ballot dropbox
As a convenience for advance voters who drop off their ballots at the courthouse, a dropbox will be installed outside the front door of the courthouse for the clerk’s office.
“It will be for ballots — much like the treasurer has,” Jones said. “It will be convenient for people who won’t be here during the week or after hours. They can put the ballot in the secure lockbox out front attached to the building.”
June 1 deadline coming up
Two important election deadlines are coming up in a little over two weeks.
The deadline to change party affiliation and file for elected office is 12 noon on Monday, June 1.
Any registered Republican, Democrat or Libertarian can change parties.
“If you’re not sure of your party affiliation contact the clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774 and we’ll let you know the party you’re registered with,” Jones said. “But people cannot change parties after noon on June 1.”
The deadline to file for a Dickinson County elected office is also at noon Monday, June 1. Up for election this year is county commissioner for Districts 2 and 3, county clerk, treasurer, attorney, register of deeds and sheriff.
Besides the Dickinson County offices, elections also will take place for all township trustee and treasurer positions, several city council/commission slots and the Herington Hospital Board of Trustees.
Those filing for Dickinson County offices include incumbents Lynn Peterson, Commission District #2; Barbara Jones, clerk; Leah Hern, treasurer, Marty Holt, register of deeds and attorney, Andrea Purvis.
No one has yet filed for the Commission District #3 position currently held by Craig Chamberlin.
So far, there is one race. Former Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jerry Davis is challenging Incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman to serve as the Republican nominee for sheriff.
Contact Kathy Hegeman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
