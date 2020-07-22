The Kansas State Board of Education rejects Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order to delay the opening of K-12 schools until after Labor Day on a 5-5 vote Wednesday shortly before noon.
Those voting against the order included Deena Horst who represents the Abilene and Chapman school districts and Ben Jones who represents Herington and Hope. They preferred to let the local school districts decide when to open.
The vote to approve the governor’s order needed six votes to be approved. The 5-5 tie rejects her order.
