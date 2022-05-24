There were more than 700 entries in this year’s Arbor Day poster competition, one of them by St. Andrew’s Catholic School fifth grader Lucy Barten.
Barten’s poster placed fifth in the entire state of Kansas and Monday afternoon she was honored for her accomplishment with a tree-planting in Eisenhower Park.
A single burr oak was planted in the park with help from Barten, her classmates, members of the Abilene Tree Board and Community Forester Kim Bomberger of the Kansas Forest Service.
Barten said she felt “good” after learning she had won the contest.
“In the letter that I got, it said that you could get more — once you win one you go up and up and up,” she said. “I just wanted to see how far it could get.”
Barten said she was happy with her poster and with how it had done in the state competition.
Her poster contains a city and a park separated by a river with trees on both sides and the words “we all need Kansas trees for resilient ecosystems.”
During the tree-planting ceremony, Barten received a framed copy of her poster.
Barten declared the new tree’s name would be “Mr. Acorns.”
Other poster contest participants from St. Andrews Catholic School were also honored Monday.
Local poster contest winners Sam Holland (second place), Khianna Graf (tied for third place) and Alec Wuthnow (tied for third place).
Fifth grade teacher Kristi Anguiano said she was “proud” of her students’ accomplishments.
“Oh, I’m very proud,” she said. “They’ve done a great job. They worked really hard on their posters — took great pride in making it look good. So I’m very proud of them.”
Anguiano enjoys working on the project, as someone who appreciates nature as a matter of course.
She said she enjoys “teaching the kids the importance of taking care of trees and enjoying the outdoors.”
Bomberger, who taught gathered fifth grade children a mini science lesson while planting the tree, said she appreciated the Abilene Tree Board’s support for the Arbor Day poster competition locally.
“We’re very happy when we can get forestry education into the schools,” she said. “So we appreciate the support here locally with that.”
Bomberger said working with school children in communities such as Abilene has grown into an enjoyable part of her job with the Kansas Forest Service.
But the need to keep children engaged has increased over the decades and the need has increased for hands-on lessons such as the one she taught Monday afternoon.
“This gets (more fun) as times goes on,” Bomberger said. “I wouldn’t have probably done this 18 years ago, 19 years ago.”
