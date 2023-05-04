St. Andrews Catholic School gathered with community members and contractors to celebrate the school’s future expansion May 2. Construction of the expansion will begin a week or two after the school’s last day May 19, said Rev. Peter O’Donnell of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
“It’s a milestone. It’s pretty cool to be able to get started on this and start seeing some results.” O’Donnell said. “Really proud of our school staff and supporters and donors. Really excited to see this take shape in the near future.”
The project is scheduled to be completed before the 2024-2025 school year, O’Donnell said.
The school has been raising donations for the expansion over the past year. Their goal is $3 million, O’Donnell said. Currently the school has raised over three-fourths of their goal. The school will either rely on other donations or set up loans to meet the rest of their goal.
The scope of the expansion, which will be on the southwest end of the school, includes the following:
– three new classrooms, with one of the rooms also functioning as a storm shelter
“This is a very exciting day for our school and our parish,” said Christina Whitehair, principal of the school. “We are so grateful for the amazing support of our parish and community in helping us fulfill our dream of providing a safer and more efficient learning environment for many generations of children to come.
