St. Andrew Catholic School performs groundbreaking ceremony

St. Andrew Catholic School’s staff and community members in the school addition project committee and school council perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the school’s expansion. Children from the school sat in front and to the left and community members witnessed from the right.

 Ed Boice

St. Andrews Catholic School gathered with community members and contractors to celebrate the school’s future expansion May 2. Construction of the expansion will begin a week or two after the school’s last day May 19, said Rev. Peter O’Donnell of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.

“It’s a milestone. It’s pretty cool to be able to get started on this and start seeing some results.” O’Donnell said. “Really proud of our school staff and supporters and donors. Really excited to see this take shape in the near future.” 

 

