St. Andrew’s

Community members gathered at St. Andrew’s Catholic School Sept. 24 for an open house to show off the the school's plans for their proposed expansion.

With the elementary school ready to prepare the plans for an expansion, St. Andrew’s Catholic School has almost reached the goal of their ONWARD Capital Campaign with only months left. The campaign is currently at $2.2 million, with $800,00 left to go. School officials hope to reach their $3 million goal by Dec. 31.

“When you start looking at what that does for community, having strong schools is a truly valuable asset, so this is just not for us,” said Cynthia Deters, project coordinator. “We think more of this as a community piece, and so we’ve always valued the support the community has given our school and are hopeful they will continue to do so for this project.”

 

