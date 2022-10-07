With the elementary school ready to prepare the plans for an expansion, St. Andrew’s Catholic School has almost reached the goal of their ONWARD Capital Campaign with only months left. The campaign is currently at $2.2 million, with $800,00 left to go. School officials hope to reach their $3 million goal by Dec. 31.
“When you start looking at what that does for community, having strong schools is a truly valuable asset, so this is just not for us,” said Cynthia Deters, project coordinator. “We think more of this as a community piece, and so we’ve always valued the support the community has given our school and are hopeful they will continue to do so for this project.”
The project plan is to add on two classrooms, a music room that will also serve as a storm shelter, renovating their kitchen, new bathrooms, increasing security and making small improvements throughout the building, Deters said.
“Any program that you have, any business that you have, if you’re not renovating and upgrading, you’re falling behind,” said Dr. Michael Whitehair, who has been working with the school on the project.
Having just received approval from their diocese, Deters said the school is starting the process to develop the official plans for the project.
The school held an open house Sept. 24 to show their vision of the project to parents and other interested parties, Deters said. For the open house, the school designed different themes, based on the project’s goals, in each classroom for attendees to view and see what their donations could go toward.
“So, for instance, in one of the classrooms, we had safety and security, and we had that set up with potential safety and security items and gave attendees the opportunity to purchase different parts of that project at different price ranges,” Deters said. “When they arrived at the front doors, they were given an envelope with a shopping cart on it, and then they could travel throughout the building and go to different classrooms and see the different parts of projects and purchase different things in any or all the rooms they chose to, whether it was the new teacher work room, the (music) room, the kitchen, the new classrooms.”
The campaign first started it solicitation three months ago, Whitehair said.
