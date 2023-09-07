“I would use the word whimsical. That’s just the word I always think of a lot of times singing or dancing in the classroom,” said Shannon Woods, St. Andrew’s Elementary School teacher, about Cecilia Graf.

Whimsical, helpful, spirited and loving were just a few words used to describe deceased Cecilia Graf during St. Andrew’s Church’s and St. Andrew’s Elementary School’s remembrance Sept. 1. St. Andrew’s Church held a special mass followed by cupcakes, singing happy birthday and sharing memories of Graf in the elementary school.

 

