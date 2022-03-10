St. Andrew’s Catholic School held a town hall meeting Tuesday night to inform those interested about the school’s desire to expand.
Reasons for the expansion include an increased need for classroom space to accommodate additional classes, a need for a storm shelter and a need for a music room that is ADA compliant and that all students may use. The school needs a storm shelter. The lack of space has led to nontraditional spaces being used to teach students which has led to distractions and noise during class time. The school’s library and kitchen are also lacking and the classrooms need more electrical outlets.
The school needs a more secure entrance as well, according to Principal Chris Whitehair.
Whitehair went over the history of the school before talking about the reasons the school is looking to expand.
Part of the reason the school would like to expand is the second preschool class it has added.
“We’ve been able to add a four-year-old all-day preschool class, which really helps with funding because those parents have to pay daycare anyway,” she said. “Having them here, we can offer that and charge comparable with what daycare would be. So that really helps with our funding and we want to keep that class going.”
Enrollment is high enough at the Catholic school for every grade level to have its own class. While the school had been combining first and second grade classes at one point in time due to enrollment, that is no longer the case.
So there’s a need for more space at the school.
Fire code does not allow kindergarten classes to attend music classes in the actual music classroom which is in the basement. The music room is also not ADA compliant.
If the expansion project takes place, the new music room will also double as a tornado shelter.
The school also struggles with noise, interruptions, and privacy issues when trying to test students.
“There’s no way to test our kids in this building,” Whitehair said. “We take them over to the parish hall sometimes for testing. As you can imagine, it’s not ideal to teach children’s speech up on the stage when there’s things going on like recess in here. It’s really loud and distracting.”
She spoke about the school’s mission providing Catholic education to children.
According to Whitehair, they are “very frugal” with a total operational cost per year of about $516,000 per year and a yearly cost per student of about $4,900. She compared this with operational costs for the Diocese of Salina with a total operational cost of $17,560,623 per year and a yearly cost of 7,507.85 per student.
Maria Kutina of HTK Architects of Kansas City spoke during the town hall as well.
“Education has changed drastically and continues to change,” she said, implying the shape of the school needed to change with it.
She showed attendees examples of what the school would like to add, including the music room/storm shelter and the preschool classrooms.
Kutina went over several options for attendees.
“This is all still being developed,” she said.
More detail on the project will be released when officials know more about the possible cost and budget for the expansion.
This expansion is still in the planning stages.
The school is currently doing a study, talking to families and parishioners about the project.
Betty Johnson of HTK spoke about the feasibility study, which she said would likely take about two to four months to complete.
Some of the costs of the expansion might be covered by donations.
Hank Royer, who attended the meeting, said the parish was about to receive a large bequest from a recently deceased parishioner which he suggested could — if the parish approved — be used to help with the school’s expansion.
“Before the end of the month, we will be making a gift to St. Andrew’s of $173,000 and that would cover one of the three, if the church parish will go along with that,” he said. “You could do some of this stuff right now and then have your fundraising on the expansion, the way I’m looking at it. You’ve got the lighting already done, you said. So you could get some of this stuff so the kids don’t have to wait until 2023 to have the benefits of it.”
