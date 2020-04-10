Tim Horan • Reflector-Chronicle
Easter Sunday
Tulips in front of the home of Steve and Cindy Wedel are a sign that spring has arrived. Although the forecast for Sunday is more like winter, it is Easter Sunday. Those planning church services should contact their church of choice to see how the Easter service will be held. The Easter Sunrise Service pageant will be broadcast at 6:30 a.m. over KABI 1560 radio.
