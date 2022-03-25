The community of Enterprise, Kansas has been the home of some well-known, unforgettable residents. People that helped put the town on the map in many ways. If you have a true passion for history and love learning about some of the people that made the Enterprise what it is today, those that truly loved their little town, then this event is for you!
The first ever Spring Tombstone Talks event will be held on Sunday, April 10 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, just a stone’s throw southeast of Enterprise. It is the final resting place for not only the five residents that will be portrayed, but for many other well-respected residents of the area, too.
The Hoffman Grist Mill, located on the north side of Enterprise, will be the meeting place for those going on the tour. We ask that you be there ten minutes before your tour time. The tour times for this event -are 2:00, 2:30, 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the Dickinson County Heritage Center during business hours or by calling 785-263-2681.
Load up your car with friends and family and head over to Enterprise for an afternoon of great history!
